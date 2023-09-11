Tech Xyoo Kicks Tawm nrog Apple Event thiab Dreamforce Conference

Lub lim tiam thib ob ntawm lub Cuaj Hli yog qhov pib ntawm lub xyoo tshiab thev naus laus zis, nrog cov xwm txheej loj xws li Apple's iPhone kev tshwm sim thiab Salesforce's Dreamforce lub rooj sib tham teeb tsa lub suab rau kev lag luam. Cov xwm txheej no tseem qhia txog qhov pib ntawm lub caij sib tham tech, nrog rau cov yeeb yam uas tau teev tseg rau Meta Platforms, Microsoft, thiab Oracle.

Ib qhov kev cia siab heev yog thawj qhov kev tshaj tawm rau pej xeem ntawm Arm Holdings, xav tias yuav muaj nuj nqis rau tus tsim nti ntawm $ 50 billion txog $ 54.5 billion. Qhov IPO no, nrog rau kev npaj rau pej xeem muab kev xa khoom pib Instacart, tuaj yeem rov ua kom muaj kev lag luam thev naus laus zis IPO. Cov ceg txheem ntseeg tau nce siab rau xyoo no, vim muaj kev sib ntaus sib tua raws cai, kev lag luam macroeconomic, kev lag luam ua tsov rog nrog Tuam Tshoj, thiab kev tswj hwm cov teeb meem tau ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb.

Cov xwm txheej hauv lub limtiam qhia txog ob lub sijhawm thiab cov teeb meem hauv kev lag luam tech. Arm's IPO showcases lub zog ntawm thev naus laus zis thiab AI, thaum rooj plaub Google-DoJ ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog lub zog siv los ntawm ob peb lub tuam txhab. Lub Tsev Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Kev Ncaj Ncees tau sib cav tias Google tsis raug cai siv cov ntawv cog lus nrog cov tuam txhab xov tooj thiab cov browsers hauv internet los ua lag luam kev tshawb fawb cav.

Lub caij no, pawg Senate tab tom sib tham los tham txog kev siv AI lub luag haujlwm, thiab kev cai lij choj bipartisan tau tsim los tswj AI. Txawm tias cov tuam txhab thev naus laus zis zoo li Apple thiab Salesforce tsis tiv thaiv cov teeb meem, nrog Apple ntsib teeb meem nyiaj tau los thiab muag khoom thiab Salesforce txiav txim siab tsiv mus rau Dreamforce vim muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev siv yeeb tshuaj thiab tsis muaj tsev nyob hauv San Francisco.

Qhov kev txhawj xeeb tseem ceeb looming hla toj roob hauv pes tech yog AI. Qhov kaw qhov rooj ntawm kev sib tham thiab lub peev xwm rau kev tswj hwm los ntawm cov neeg ua yeeb yam tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam tsa cov lus nug txog kev ncaj ncees ntawm cov cai. Txawm li cas los xij, kev koom tes ntawm Lub Tsev Haujlwm Saib Xyuas Kev Ncaj Ncees ntxiv qhov hnyav rau qhov teeb meem.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, lub lim tiam no jam-packed tech teeb tsa theem rau kev lag luam thev naus laus zis hauv xyoo tom ntej, nrog kev sib xyaw ntawm cov cib fim, kev sib tw, thiab kev txhawj xeeb txog kev tswj hwm.

