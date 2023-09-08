Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Baldur's Gate 3 tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo PS5 Chaw nres nkoj, Raws li Digital Foundry

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Baldur's Gate 3 tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo PS5 Chaw nres nkoj, Raws li Digital Foundry

Released on PlayStation 5 this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its impressive port from the tech experts at Digital Foundry. The sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game by Larian Studios is said to run at a level equivalent to the PC version on ultra settings.

One notable feature of the PS5 version is the ability to toggle performance mode on or off. In both modes, the game maintains a 1440p resolution. Performance mode aims for a smooth 60 frames per second, which, according to Digital Foundry, is mostly achieved. However, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some performance issues, with a frame rate that drops below 30fps in certain areas.

The quality mode, on the other hand, locks the frame rate at 30fps. Digital Foundry reports that it hits this target consistently, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s. However, overall, the PS5 version provides a relatively stable performance.

When it comes to split-screen multiplayer, there are some noticeable cutbacks in terms of performance. Nevertheless, the game maintains a stable 30fps, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the low 20s.

In addition, while Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support crossplay, Larian has confirmed that it is on their roadmap. The studio has been actively working on fixing bugs and performance issues since the game’s release, with the aim of eventually allowing co-op play across PC and PS5 platforms.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “landmark moment in the genre” by IGN. The game provides a rich, tactical RPG experience with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices for players to make. PlayStation 5 owners can access a full walkthrough and other resources to enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: [Digital Foundry, IGN]

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Hu nkauj-rau-ntev rau Seniors ntawm Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments