Tailor Launches Beta Version ntawm ChatGPT Plugin rau Headless ERP Software

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Tailor, a leading provider of headless ERP software, has recently announced the beta launch of its latest plugin, the Tailor ChatGPT Plugin. Leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, this plugin offers a conversational interface for interacting with data within applications hosted on the Tailor Platform.

With the Tailor ChatGPT Plugin, users can effortlessly control various applications on the Tailor Platform using natural language commands. For instance, users can easily request actions from Tailor’s Order Management System (OMS) by simply stating, “Output last week’s order list in table format” or “Create an order for [product name].” This conversational approach enables a user-friendly input and extraction of data from the OMS.

One of the key advantages of the Tailor ChatGPT Plugin is its ability to eliminate the need for users to master screen operations, thereby reducing the learning curve for new and infrequent system users. Additionally, it has the potential to eliminate the need for a graphical user interface (GUI) in certain scenarios, resulting in significant cost savings in system design and development.

The dialogue-based approach of the ChatGPT Plugin enables users to customize the data output in any desired layout, further enhancing user convenience and system flexibility. This focus on user-friendly and flexible solutions aligns with Tailor Technologies’ commitment to creating an AI-driven business system platform.

Tailor Technologies firmly believes that AI will play a crucial role in improving the human-system interface. By integrating AI technology such as ChatGPT, Tailor aims to enhance the overall user experience and empower users to interact with their ERP software in a more natural and intuitive manner.

To learn more about the Tailor ChatGPT Plugin and other innovative products offered by Tailor Technologies, please visit their official website.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Headless ERP Software: ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software that focuses on providing backend functionality and data management without a traditional graphical user interface (GUI). It typically provides APIs and plugins for integrating with various front-end applications.
– ChatGPT: OpenAI’s language model that specializes in generating human-like text responses based on user input.

Sources: Tailor Technologies (https://www.tailor.tech/)

