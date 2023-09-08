Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Starfield HD Reworked Project: Ib qho Visual Upgrade rau PC Gamers

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Starfield HD Reworked Project: Ib qho Visual Upgrade rau PC Gamers

Modder Halk Hogan, renowned for his impressive texture mods, has set his sights on improving the visual quality of Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield. Hogan first gained recognition for his The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, which was so well-received that CD Projekt RED included a version of the mod in their Next-Gen edition. He also released a similar mod for Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Hogan shared a preview of the Starfield HD Reworked Project, showcasing the massive improvements in graphics fidelity. While the modification is still in its early stages, Hogan hinted that the first release will be available soon. He also mentioned that work is ongoing for enhanced versions of his texture mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The focus of the project, as always, is to achieve high-quality textures and potentially models in the future, while ensuring good performance and optimal use of video memory. PC gamers can look forward to an improved visual experience in Starfield, thanks to Hogan’s dedication.

While awaiting the release of Hogan’s mod, PC gamers can explore other existing mods that enhance the visual aspects of the game. Bethesda’s Starfield, their first new IP in 25 years, has already garnered over six million players, making it their most successful launch to date.

Qhov chaw:
– Halk Hogan YouTube video comments
– Guide to the best Starfield mods and tweaks

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Sony Xperia 5 V: Lub Xov Tooj Zoo Nrog Tus Nqi Tag

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Dennis Austin, Co-Creator ntawm PowerPoint, Hla Dhau ntawm 76

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Pokemon GO Ultra Xauv: Paldea Event - Qhia rau Pawmi thiab nws cov kab hloov pauv

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

technology

Sony Xperia 5 V: Lub Xov Tooj Zoo Nrog Tus Nqi Tag

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Lub luag haujlwm ntawm Cov Khoom Siv Hluav Taws Xob hauv kev ua kom ntseeg tau kev sib txuas hauv cov chaw nyob deb

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Dennis Austin, Co-Creator ntawm PowerPoint, Hla Dhau ntawm 76

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kev tshawb fawb tshiab nthuav tawm lub luag haujlwm ntawm cov npuas npuas hauv Retreating Tidewater Glaciers

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments