Cov cwj pwm zoo tshaj plaws los xaiv hauv Starfield: Phau Ntawv Qhia

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
In Starfield, selecting the right traits for your character can greatly impact your gameplay. These traits allow you to build your character’s identity beyond their background skills. While your playstyle preferences will influence your choice of background, traits cannot be added after starting the game. Therefore, it is crucial to choose wisely. Here are some of our team’s favorite traits and why we recommend them.

1. Kid Stuff: With this trait, you can receive free items from your parents. Although you technically pay them every week, the value of what they provide surpasses the amount you give. The early weapons and items they offer can be incredibly helpful, and they are exclusive to this trait. Don’t forget to visit your parents when they leave a note for you at The Lodge. Regardless of how wealthy you become, you only need to pay them 500 credits every in-game week.

2. Dream Home: Acquiring an apartment in Starfield is possible, but nothing compares to the Dream Home. This trait grants you access to this luxurious living space, making it an elite choice. For more information on the Dream Home and how to obtain it, refer to the provided resource.

3. Extrovert or Introvert: Depending on whether you plan to travel with a companion or alone, choosing either of these traits will provide a suitable buff. Since having a companion is advantageous for additional support or storage capacity, the Extrovert trait tends to be the better option.

4. Faction Affiliation Traits: The Freestar Collective Settler, Neon Street Rat, or United Colonies Native traits allow for bonus dialogue options and offer advantages in respective faction missions. These traits can enhance your immersive roleplaying experience.

5. Religious Affiliation Traits: Selecting Raised Enlightened, Raised Universal, or Serpent’s Embrace as your religious affiliations will grant you different conversation options and rewards within the game. While Enlightened and Universal religions are popular in the Settled Systems, the Serpent’s Embrace trait provides interesting benefits like a mild O2 and health buff, as well as distinctive and amusing conversation choices.

Remember, if you find that a particular trait does not suit your playstyle, there is a way to remove it during your playthrough. Refer to the provided resource for more information on how to do so.

In conclusion, choosing the right traits in Starfield is crucial for an enjoyable and personalized gaming experience. Consider your playstyle preferences and select traits that align with your character’s identity and goals. Happy gaming!

Qhov chaw:
– Starfield Best Traits and Backgrounds Guide (guide URL)
– “How to Remove Traits in Starfield” (article URL)

