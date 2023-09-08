Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited-Edition PS5 Bundle: Yam Koj Yuav Tsum Paub

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited-Edition PS5 Bundle: Yam Koj Yuav Tsum Paub

Sony is gearing up for the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a special-edition PlayStation 5 bundle. Priced at $600, this bundle includes a standard PS5 console and all the usual components. However, what makes this bundle appealing are the three specific extras included: custom faceplates, a digital voucher for the game, and a unique DualSense controller.

The custom faceplates feature a red-and-black design that mirrors the suit of the game’s protagonist, Miles Morales. The front faceplate has a textured finish, with the intersection of colors slightly raised. It also prominently displays a white Spider-Man logo in the bottom-right corner. The back faceplate is sleek and black, with a white Spidey logo at the bottom. Notably, the side plates are removable, just like on the standard PS5.

In addition to the custom faceplates, the bundle comes with a matching DualSense controller. This controller features the same red-and-black design as the front faceplate, complete with a white Spider-Man logo on the touchpad. Although the controller can be purchased separately for $80, it’s an added bonus to have it included in the bundle.

One of the standout features of this bundle is the inclusion of a digital download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This game will be activated upon its official release on October 20. This adds significant value to the bundle, considering that special edition consoles have been rare this console generation, making the limited-edition PS5 a desirable collectible.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 bundle is available now, with the game scheduled to launch exclusively for PS5 on October 20. Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on this unique and highly sought-after package.

Qhov chaw:
– Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Hu nkauj-rau-ntev rau Seniors ntawm Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments