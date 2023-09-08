Samsung Galaxy Saib 6 Classic: Tus hwm Smartwatch nrog Classic Tsim

By

Samsung tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, qhov tseeb ntxiv rau lawv cov Classic Watch series. Lub sijhawm no los nrog lub cim rotating dial feature, ua kom rov qab los tom qab lub sijhawm luv luv. Nrog rau Watch 6 Classic, Samsung kuj tau qhia tus qauv Watch 6 rau lawv cov kab.

Lub Galaxy Saib 6 Classic qhia txog qhov zoo nkauj zoo nkauj tiag tiag nrog nws lub voj voog loj uas tsim los ntawm cov hlau zoo. Nws nta lub vibrant AMOLED zaub nyob ib puag ncig los ntawm cov lus teb tig rau kev yooj yim navigation. Lub moos tuaj nyob rau hauv ob txoj kev xaiv xim: nyiaj thiab dub, nrog rau qhov kev xaiv dub yog tshwj xeeb tshaj yog txaus siab nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm nws qhov muag pom kev thiab tag nrho elegance.

Ib qho tseem ceeb ntawm Watch 6 Classic yog nws lub pluaj tshwj xeeb nrog kev tsim ob-txheej txheem. Nws muaj cov tawv tawv tiav rau sab nraud thiab muag muag, rubbery xav tiv thaiv daim tawv nqaij, muab kev nplij siab tshwj xeeb txawm tias thaum hnav ntev. Txawm li cas los xij, nws raug pom zoo kom xaiv qhov loj 43mm yog tias koj muaj lub dab teg nqaim kom haum zoo dua.

Tus neeg siv interface ntawm Watch 6 Classic yog qhov tshwj xeeb du thiab siv tau yooj yim, ua kom yooj yim rau cov neeg siv smartwatch thawj zaug. Nws khiav ntawm One UI 5 Watch, uas yog raws li Wear OS 14, tso cai rau cov neeg siv nkag mus rau ntau yam xws li nyeem cov ntawv xov xwm, thaij duab, thiab siv Google Maps ncaj qha ntawm lub smartwatch. Lub moos tseem muaj cov yam ntxwv yooj yim xws li rov qab them nyiaj, tso cai rau cov neeg siv kom them lub moos los ntawm muab tso rau sab nraub qaum ntawm Samsung smartphones.

Tsis tas li ntawd, Saib 6 Classic them nyiaj rau kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv, suav nrog cov qauv pw tsaug zog nrog lub ntsej muag snoring. Nws kuj suav nrog Afib tracker, uas ceeb toom rau cov neeg siv ntawm lub plawv dhia tsis xwm yeem hauv cov tebchaws xaiv.

Lub roj teeb lub neej ntawm Watch 6 Classic tau pom cov txiaj ntsig tau zoo, ua haujlwm zoo rau ob hnub nrog kev siv tsis tu ncua. Txawm li cas los xij, kev sim ntxiv yog xav tau los ntsuas qhov kev ua tau zoo.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic impresses nrog nws cov qauv tsim, classic rotating dial, thiab pluaj xis. Nws muaj ib tug du user interface, ib tug ntau yam ntawm cov yam ntxwv yooj yim, thiab kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev nyab xeeb mus txog qhovtwg. Yog tias koj tab tom nrhiav rau lub ntsej muag nplua nuj smartwatch nrog cov qauv tsim classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic yog qhov tsim nyog xav txog.

