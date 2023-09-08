Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb tau tshwm sim rau yav tom ntej Flagship

Ib tug tipster tau qhia cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra xav tias yuav zoo heev, qhia tias lub xov tooj flagship yuav yog cov khoom siv tsom mus rau kev tsim khoom. Raws li qhov xau, Galaxy S24 Ultra yuav tsum muaj lub Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC thiab lub koob yees duab plaub lub koob yees duab teeb tsa coj los ntawm 200-megapixel thawj lub koob yees duab. Nws kuj tseem muaj lus xaiv los nrog 120Hz refresh tus nqi zaub thiab titanium thav ntawv.
Cov lus sib liam tshwj xeeb tau qhia los ntawm tus kws tshaj lij Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) ntawm X (yav dhau los Twitter). Qhov xau qhia tias Galaxy S24 Ultra yuav khiav ntawm Android 14 raws li One UI 6 thiab ntaus pob 6.8-nti QHD + Dynamic AMOLED LTPO zaub nrog 120Hz refresh npaum li cas. Lub zog ntawm lub cuab yeej yuav zoo li Qualcomm tseem tsis tau tshaj tawm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, uas yog kev hloov kho tshiab los ntawm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC pom hauv Galaxy S23 series tam sim no.
Hais txog lub koob yees duab muaj peev xwm, Galaxy S24 Ultra yog rumored kom khav theeb lub koob yees duab quad rear teeb. Thawj lub koob yees duab tau hais tias muaj qhov zoo nkauj 200-megapixel sensor, nrog rau 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, 12-megapixel sensor, thiab 10-megapixel sensor. Rau selfies thiab video chats, 12-megapixel pem hauv ntej lub koob yees duab xav tau.
Txuas ntxiv cov qauv los ntawm nws cov thawj coj, Galaxy S24 Ultra zoo li yuav muaj lub roj teeb 5,000mAh nrog 45W them nyiaj ceev ceev. Tsis tas li ntawd, Samsung tau tshaj tawm tias yuav siv titanium thav duab rau kev txhim kho kom ruaj khov, tawm mus los ntawm txhuas chassis pom hauv Galaxy S qauv dhau los.
Thaum lub sijhawm tso tawm tseeb ntawm Galaxy S24 series tseem tsis tau paub, nws xav tias yuav tshaj tawm lub Ib Hlis lossis Lub Ob Hlis xyoo tom ntej. Lub Galaxy S24 Ultra yuav tshaj tawm muaj nyob rau hauv ob qho kev teeb tsa: 12GB ntawm RAM nrog 256GB ntawm kev cia, thiab 8GB ntawm RAM nrog 128GB ntawm kev cia.
Raws li hnub tshaj tawm mus txog, cov ntsiab lus ntxiv txog Galaxy S24 Ultra xav tias yuav tshwm sim online. Samsung cov neeg nyiam tuaj yeem tos ntsoov rau cov ntaub ntawv ntxiv txog lub xov tooj ntawm lub hlis tom ntej.
Qhov chaw: Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) ntawm X (yav tas los Twitter), Galaxy Unpacked tshwm sim nyob rau lub Ob Hlis xyoo no.