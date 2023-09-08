Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Lub Sijhawm Kev Pov Hwm Tsheb Rov Qab Nyob Hauv Is Nrias teb

Muaj txoj cai pov hwm lub cev muaj zog uas suav nrog kev lav phib xaub thib peb yog qhov yuav tsum tau ua rau txhua lub tsheb uas tau tsav hauv cov chaw pej xeem hauv Is Nrias teb, raws li Txoj Cai Tsav Tsheb, 1988. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau cov tswv tsheb yuav tsum tau kos npe rau daim ntawv pov hwm lub cev muaj zog. uas ua tau raws li txoj cai lij choj no. Ntxiv nrog rau qhov kev lav phib xaub thib peb, cov tib neeg kuj tuaj yeem xaiv cov phiaj xwm dav dav uas muab kev tiv thaiv nyiaj txiag thaum muaj tsheb puas lossis raug xwm txheej.
Ib qho laj thawj tseem ceeb kom rov ua dua koj daim ntawv pov hwm tsheb raws sijhawm yog los tiv thaiv koj tus kheej los ntawm kev lav phib xaub raug cai. Tsav tsheb nrog txoj cai tas sij hawm tuaj yeem ua rau raug nplua hnyav yog tias raug ntes los ntawm cov neeg khiav dej num. Qhov kev xaiv ntse yog rov ua dua koj daim ntawv pov hwm lub cev muaj zog raws sijhawm kom tsis txhob muaj kev nplua.
Rov ua dua koj daim ntawv pov hwm tsheb raws sijhawm kuj tseem ceeb rau kev tiv thaiv nyiaj txiag zoo ib yam. Kev sib tsoo tsheb lossis kev puas tsuaj tuaj yeem tshwm sim tsis tau xav txog, thiab muaj txoj cai pov hwm kev noj qab haus huv kom ntseeg tau tias koj muaj kev tiv thaiv los ntawm kev puas tsuaj nyiaj txiag rau kev kho cov nqi lossis kev lav phib xaub rau cov neeg thib peb.
No-Claim Bonus (NCB) cov txiaj ntsig yog lwm qhov laj thawj kom rov ua dua koj txoj cai raws sijhawm. Yog tias koj tsis ua ib qho kev thov rau lub sijhawm txoj cai, koj tuaj yeem sau NCB, uas yog qhov kev txhawb siab rau kev tsav tsheb nyab xeeb. Cov nyiaj no tso cai rau koj txo koj cov nqi pov hwm tag nrho thaum koj rov ua dua koj txoj cai.
Hassle-dawb thov kev ua tiav kuj yog nyob ntawm lub sijhawm rov ua dua tshiab. Kev ncua kev rov ua dua tshiab ntawm koj txoj cai tuaj yeem ua rau qeeb hauv kev daws teeb meem lossis txawm tias muaj kev tsis sib haum xeeb. Kev thov yuav tsis raug them yog tias txoj cai tsis txuas ntxiv ua ntej hnub tas sij hawm.
Txhawm rau ua kom tiav, daim ntawv pov hwm tsheb rov ua dua raws sijhawm yog qhov tseem ceeb kom ua raws li txoj cai, txaus siab rau kev tiv thaiv nyiaj txiag, thiab ua kom muaj kev pov hwm zoo. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom rov ua dua koj daim ntawv pov hwm tsheb zoo ua ntej hnub tas sij hawm kom tsis txhob muaj kev nplua thiab tiv thaiv koj tus kheej nyiaj txiag. Kev nqis peev hauv kev tuav pov hwm tsheb nrog ib tus neeg muab kev ntseeg siab, xws li Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, tuaj yeem muab kev txhawb nqa nyiaj txiag tsim nyog thiab cov txiaj ntsig zoo li xoom depreciation cover, 24/7 qhov chaw pab, kev pab thauj mus los, thiab ntau dua.
'Cov kab lus no yog ib feem ntawm kev txhawb nqa cov ntsiab lus.'
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Motor Vehicles Act, 1988: Ib txoj cai lij choj hauv Is Nrias teb uas tau tshaj tawm cov cai rau kev tsav tsheb thiab kev tsheb hauv lub tebchaws.
- Third-party liabilities: Cov kev lav phib xaub nyiaj txiag lossis kev lav phib xaub ntawm ib tus neeg lossis lub koom haum rau cov neeg thib peb thaum muaj kev puas tsuaj lossis kev raug mob los ntawm lub tsheb pov hwm.
- No-Claim Bonus (NCB): Ib qho kev txhawb nqa los ntawm cov tuam txhab pov hwm kev pov hwm rau cov neeg tuav pov hwm uas tsis ua ib qho kev thov thaum lub sij hawm txoj cai.
Qhov chaw:
- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance