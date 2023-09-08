Reddit nthuav qhia Post Translation Feature thiab Hloov Kho Chaw Pabcuam

Reddit, the popular online platform, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to translate posts into different languages. Initially, there will be eight languages available, including English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

To access this translation feature, users can simply click on the “translate” button located below the Redditor’s username at the top of the post. However, in order to use this feature, users must first choose their preferred language in the settings. Presently, this feature is only available on Android and iOS devices, as well as for users who are logged out on the web platform.

In addition to post translation, Reddit is also experimenting with translations for comments on both iOS and Android. In its recent post, the company revealed its plan to make the entire conversation experience on Reddit multilingual in the near future.

Furthermore, Reddit has recently updated its Help Center. The Help Center now serves as a central hub that combines the Moderator Help Center and provides users with all the necessary support resources they may need. This update comes on the heels of Reddit’s introduction of the Mod Helper Program, which rewards moderators for assisting their fellow moderators.

With these new features and updates, Reddit aims to enhance the user experience and promote multilingual conversations within its community.

