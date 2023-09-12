Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Razorpay tau txais BillMe los txhim kho kev koom tes nrog cov neeg siv khoom

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Razorpay tau txais BillMe los txhim kho kev koom tes nrog cov neeg siv khoom

Fintech platform Razorpay has announced its acquisition of Mumbai-based startup BillMe, a digital invoicing and customer engagement company. The partnership aims to empower businesses with a hybrid model for better interaction with end consumers. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Razorpay’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Shashank Kumar, stated that the collaboration with BillMe will allow the company to leverage its merchant relationships and market knowledge, enabling offline retail brands to grow faster and gain seamless access to omnichannel payment solutions.

Founded in 2018 by Kuber Pritmani, Jai Hemrajani, and Rupam Jain, BillMe has already served over 4,000 businesses and 15,000 retail Points of Sale (POS). Pritmani, Co-founder of BillMe, expressed excitement about the mutual synergies between the two companies and their shared vision of co-transforming customer engagement. He believes that this partnership will have a significant impact and enhance the overall experience for end-consumers.

This acquisition marks the eighth for Razorpay and its first since its recent expansion into omnichannel payments with the acquisition of Ezetap, a digital payments company.

The collaboration between Razorpay and BillMe signifies the continued growth and consolidation within the fintech industry. By combining their strengths, they aim to provide businesses with improved tools to engage consumers and facilitate seamless payment experiences.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:
– Fintech: Financial technology refers to the use of technology to provide financial services to individuals and businesses.
– Invoicing: The process of creating and sending bills or invoices to customers for products or services rendered.
– Customer Engagement: The act of interacting and building relationships with customers to foster loyalty and encourage repeat business.

Qhov chaw:
– Cov ntawv nyeem

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Nyiv los tsim Methane-Fueled Rocket Cav rau 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Qhov Discover Samsung muag: Tau txais Samsung SmartThings Chaw Nres Tsheb tsuas yog $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Art of Decluttering: Cia Mus Ntawm Qhov Tshaj

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments