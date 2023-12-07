Cov kws tshawb fawb qhia txog Polaritons raws li txoj hauv kev tshiab rau kev hloov cua sov hauv Nanoscale Semiconductors

Researchers at Purdue University have turned their attention to finding alternative methods for heat transfer in today’s nanoscale semiconductors. The traditional method involves the use of quantum particles called phonons; however, at the nanoscale level, phonons do not efficiently remove enough heat. In their pursuit of a solution, the researchers are exploring the use of hybrid quasiparticles known as “polaritons” to open up a new lane for heat transfer.

According to Thomas Beechem, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, polaritons are unique quasiparticles that arise from the combination of photons and phonons. While photons and phonons describe energy exchange in their own ways, polaritons offer a distinct approach to carrying energy. Similar to a Toyota Prius being a hybrid vehicle, polaritons combine the properties of both light and heat to create a new and specialized form of energy exchange.

The research on polaritons has primarily focused on their use in optical applications, but their potential for heat transfer has largely been overlooked until now. Jacob Minyard, a Ph.D. student in Beechem’s lab, explains that the impact of polaritons on heat transfer becomes significant at the nanoscale level, particularly in the context of semiconductors. The researchers discovered that polaritons can contribute a larger share of thermal conductivity, presenting new opportunities for efficient heat transfer in semiconductor materials.

The team’s findings have been recognized as a Featured Article in the Journal of Applied Physics. Beechem emphasizes that polaritons become the dominant force in heat transfer on surfaces that are thinner than 10 nanometers, indicating their importance as semiconductors continue to shrink. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for designing the traffic flow of heat transfer, optimizing the utilization of both phonons and polaritons.

Moving forward, Beechem and Minyard aim to demonstrate how chip manufacturers can incorporate polariton-based nanoscale heat transfer principles into the physical design of their chips. By considering factors such as materials, layer thickness, and shape, the researchers believe that polaritons can revolutionize the efficiency of heat transfer in semiconductor technology.

While the current work remains theoretical, the researchers anticipate future physical experimentation to validate their findings. Beechem expresses his excitement about the vibrant heat transfer community at Purdue University, which provides an ideal environment for collaborative research and access to cutting-edge measurement tools. This exploration of polaritons marks a significant step toward revolutionizing heat transfer in nanoscale semiconductors and offers promising solutions for the ongoing development of semiconductor technology.

