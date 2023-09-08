Google lees paub Pixel Watch 2 Launch hauv Is Nrias teb thaum Lub Kaum Hli 5

By

Google Is Nrias teb tau tshaj tawm tias qhov kev cia siab heev Pixel Watch 2 yuav nthuav tawm hauv Is Nrias teb thaum Lub Kaum Hli 5, ib hnub tom qab nws lub ntiaj teb tshaj tawm thaum Lub Kaum Hli 4. Lub smartwatch yuav tshwj xeeb rau kev yuav khoom ntawm Flipkart, qhov nrov e-commerce platform.

Lub Pixel Saib 2 yuav nthuav tawm nrog rau Pixel 8 series thiab Pixel Buds tshiab ntawm qhov tshwm sim Ua los ntawm Google. Txawm hais tias tus nqi thiab cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb ntawm Pixel Watch 2 tsis tau tshaj tawm los ntawm Google, cov yeeb yaj kiab yeeb yaj kiab tau tshaj tawm ntawm X qhia txog nws cov qauv tsim, muaj cov xim plooj (porcelain xim band). Lub smartwatch yav tom ntej dais zoo ib yam li nws cov thawj coj, Pixel Watch, uas tsis tau tso tawm hauv Is Nrias teb.

Cov ntawv ceeb toom qhia tias Pixel Watch 2 tuaj yeem siv los ntawm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, muab lub roj teeb lub neej ntev dua 24 teev nrog nws cov khoom siv ib txwm nyob (AOD) ua haujlwm. Nws cia siab tias yuav khiav ntawm Wear OS 4. Tsis tas li ntawd, lub smartwatch tuaj yeem muaj plaub lub pob tshiab ntawm lub ntsej muag saib - Siv tau, Arc, Bold Digital, thiab Analog Bold - thiab lub cev txhuas.

Google Play Console cov npe qhia tias Pixel Watch 2 yuav tau nruab nrog Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, rumored yog Snapdragon W5 chipset. Thaum Google tseem nyob nruj-lipped txog cov cuab yeej tshwj xeeb, nws qhov tseem ceeb ntawm AI ntawm Google I / O 2023 qhov tshwm sim tsis ntev los no qhia txog kev sib koom ua ke ntawm kev txawj ntse technology hauv nws cov khoom tom ntej.

Kev zoo siab tab tom tsim thaum qhov kev tshwm sim pib los ze, thiab cov neeg siv khoom hauv Is Nrias teb tam sim no tuaj yeem tos ntsoov rau Pixel Watch 2 qhov muaj nyob ntawm Flipkart pib lub Kaum Hli 5.

