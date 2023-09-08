Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Patreon nthuav qhia Pab Pawg Sib Tham rau Kev Txhim Kho Ntxuam Kev Sib Tham

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Patreon nthuav qhia Pab Pawg Sib Tham rau Kev Txhim Kho Ntxuam Kev Sib Tham

Patreon has launched a new group chat feature, enabling creators to further engage with their fans. The feature, available exclusively on the mobile app at present, allows creators to interact directly with their subscribers as well as allowing subscribers to communicate with each other outside of comment sections. Creators can have up to four chats simultaneously, with the ability to set restrictions for participation, such as limiting specific chats to various subscriber tiers.

Although the new feature has drawn comparisons to Discord, Patreon emphasizes that it is not designed to replace the popular communication platform. Instead, creators will still have the option to integrate with Discord.

In addition to providing a space for conversation, the group chats also offer a range of interactive features. Users can share photos, emojis, and plain text with fellow members of the community. To ensure a positive and safe environment, Patreon has implemented moderation tools to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

To foster a sense of community, Patreon has also introduced member profiles, allowing users to personalize their names, photos, social media links, and bios. These profiles aim to facilitate deeper connections among fans and creators within the Patreon ecosystem.

The new group chat feature is being gradually rolled out to select creators, and wider availability is expected over the coming months. This addition represents Patreon’s ongoing efforts to provide tools and features that enhance the experience for both creators and subscribers. Recently, the platform introduced the ability to publish subscriber-only podcasts on Spotify and unveiled a native video toolset.

Qhov chaw:
– Patreon (no URL provided)
– Engadget (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Pab Koomtes ntawm Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Finals Boosts Esports Market

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

YES Lub txhab nyiaj koom ua ke nrog UPI, nqa Central Bank Cov txiaj ntsig los ze rau qhov kev coj ua loj

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Adidas Launches Digital Artist Residency Program hauv Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments