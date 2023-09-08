Panagora Asset Management Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust

Panagora Asset Management Inc. has sold 39.3% of its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. during the first quarter. The asset management firm reported in its recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, worth $974,000. This reduction in holdings is just one of several changes made by hedge funds in their positions within the real estate investment trust. Principal Financial Group Inc., Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Geode Capital Management LLC, FMR LLC, and Norges Bank have all recently made adjustments to their holdings in Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. had a positive week, with its stock rising by 1.4% and opening at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, and a beta of 0.54. The 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages for the stock were $121.81 and $107.33 respectively. The 1-year low and high for the stock are $85.76 and $133.39. Digital Realty Trust has a current ratio and quick ratio of 0.58, as well as a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Additionally, Digital Realty Trust announced a quarterly dividend to be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will receive a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The annualized dividend represents a payout ratio of 378.30%, with a yield of 3.70%.

Insider transactions have also taken place at Digital Realty Trust. In July, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock for a total value of $346,250. In June, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock for $73,969. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Various equities analysts have recently given their ratings on Digital Realty Trust. BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to an “outperform” rating, while StockNews.com labeled it as a “sell” rating. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price to $140.00, and Citigroup lifted their price objective to $136.00 with a “buy” rating.

Digital Realty Trust is a global data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions company. Its platform, PlatformDIGITAL, aims to bring companies and data together by providing secure data center facilities and a Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Source: Panagora Asset Management Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend, Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust, Analyst Ratings Changes, Digital Realty Trust Stock Analysis, and Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (MarketBeat)