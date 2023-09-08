Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Indie Climbing Game "Tsuas Up" Tam sim ntawd tshem tawm ntawm Chav Khw

Sep 8, 2023
Indie Climbing Game "Tsuas Up" Tam sim ntawd tshem tawm ntawm Chav Khw

The popular indie climbing game, “Only Up,” which gained a massive following on Twitch, has been abruptly removed from the PC game store Stream. The game’s developer, known as Indiesolodev, cited months of stress as the reason for its removal.

In a Steam patch note attached to the now-removed game, Indiesolodev explained that “Only Up” was their first venture into game development, created for creative purposes and to test their skills. However, the game had caused them a great deal of stress over the months. They expressed their desire to put the game behind them and focus on their own well-being.

As a game design student, Indiesolodev expressed that they no longer wanted the responsibility of supporting “Only Up” and instead intended to take a pause and continue their education. They also mentioned their plans to develop their next game, which would have a different genre, setting, and focus on cinematography.

Despite being a solo developer for “Only Up,” Indiesolodev plans to work with a team for their next game, tentatively titled “Kith.” The removal of “Only Up” from the Steam store marks the end of the game’s availability for players.

“Only Up” received positive reviews on Steam since its release in May 2023, with 71% of reviewers marking it as a positive experience. The game followed the story of a teenager named Jackie, who had to climb their way to the top of the game’s world to escape poverty and learn about themselves.

While the game attracted crypto fans with its references to Goblintown NFTs, there were also complaints about its use of NFT art. Speculations have arisen that the game’s removal may be connected to its use of copyrighted material, including music from existing anime shows and video games.

Overall, the sudden removal of “Only Up” from the Steam store has left fans disappointed, but Indiesolodev’s decision to prioritize their well-being and focus on future game development is understandable.

Qhov chaw:
– [Qhov chaw 1]
– [Qhov chaw 2]

