HMD Ntiaj Teb Tshaj Tawm Tshaj Tawm ntawm Kab Tshiab ntawm Cov Khoom Siv Hluav Taws Xob

Lub tuam txhab Finnish HMD Global, paub txog kev tsim Nokia-branded smartphones, tau tshaj tawm nws cov phiaj xwm los qhia txog kab tshiab ntawm cov khoom siv txawb hauv qab nws lub npe. Tus Thawj Coj ntawm HMD Global, Jean-Francois Baril, tau tshaj tawm ntawm Linkedin, hais tias HMD hom tshiab yuav koom ua ke nrog Nokia xov tooj thiab kev koom tes nrog cov neeg koom tes tsis tau qhia.
Baril nthuav tawm kev zoo siab txog lub tuam txhab txoj kev taug mus txog qhov "HMD - lub tsev ntawm Nokia xov tooj" thiab hais txog cov kauj ruam tom ntej ntawm kev nkag mus rau hauv kev lag luam ntawm nws tus kheej. Nws hais txog kev tsom mus rau cov neeg siv khoom xav tau thiab tsim lub ntiaj teb tshiab rau kev sib txuas lus.
Txawm hais tias cov ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb hais txog HMD cov khoom lag luam tshiab thiab lawv cov hnub tso tawm tseem tsis tau tshaj tawm, nws zoo li tias Taiwanese thev naus laus zis loj, Foxconn, yuav tswj hwm kev tsim khoom, vim tias tam sim no lawv tsim cov khoom lag luam Nokia.
HMD-branded cov cuab yeej yuav tsum tau ua ntxiv rau cov peev nyiaj-rau-nruab nrab-qib qeb, ua raws li lub tuam txhab kev cog lus los tsim kom muaj kev ruaj ntseg thiab pheej yig rau yav tom ntej. Nrog rau yav dhau los Nokia cov thawj coj ua thawj coj HMD Global, qhov no nthuav tawm lub sijhawm rau lub tuam txhab los txhim kho cov khoom lag luam raws li lub npe tshiab.
Cov ntaub ntawv ntxiv hais txog HMD cov khoom tshiab tau tos, thiab cov kev hloov tshiab yuav muab thaum muaj.
Qhov chaw:
- Sau: Jess Weatherbed
- Duab: Joan Cros / NurPhoto ntawm Getty Images