Apple tsis zoo li yuav tso tawm iPads tshiab txog xyoo 2024, Tus kws tshuaj ntsuam hais

Raws li Apple tus kws tshuaj ntsuam xyuas Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple tam sim no tsis zoo li yuav tso tawm iPads tshiab kom txog rau thaum 2024. Cov xov xwm no tau los tsuas yog ob peb teev ua ntej Apple tau teeb tsa lub tshiab iPhone 15 thiab Apple Watch Series 9 lineup.
Lub lim tiam dhau los, Kuo kuj tau hais tias yuav tsis muaj MacBooks tshiab txog rau xyoo tom ntej. Nrog rau qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm iMac refresh, nws zoo li Apple yuav tsis muaj ntau yam khoom kho vajtse tshiab tshaj tawm rau lub xyoo tas los.
Thaum xub thawj, nws tau cia siab tias Apple yuav tuav lub Kaum Hli qhov kev tshwm sim los qhia thawj zaug ntawm M3 Apple Silicon Macs thiab hloov kho iPad Air. Txawm li cas los xij, ob qho tib si Kuo thiab Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tau tshaj tawm tias qhov xwm txheej no zoo li tawm ntawm lub rooj. Cov Macs tshiab tam sim no xav tias yuav nthuav tawm hauv lub caij nplooj ntoo hlav 2024 tsis yog lub caij nplooj zeeg 2023.
Gurman yav dhau los tau hais tias iPad Air hloov tshiab tseem tab tom taug qab, tab sis Kuo cov lus tawm tshiab tshaj tawm ua rau tsis ntseeg txog lub sijhawm ntawm qhov kev tso tawm no thiab.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, nws zoo nkaus li tias Apple lub hom phiaj ntawm kev tshaj tawm kho vajtse yuav nyob ntawm iPhone 15 tshiab thiab Apple Watch Series 9. Lub iPad Pro hloov tshiab yuav tsum tau tos kom txog thaum 2024, thiab lwm yam kev cia siab yuav raug ncua ib yam.
Qhov chaw:
- Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter: @mingchikuo)
- Bloomberg