Tom ntej Nintendo Direct Event rumored to Debut Exciting Titles

There are rumors circulating that Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Direct event in the upcoming week, although no official confirmation has been made. Speculations suggest that the event will showcase several first-party titles, including Super Mario RPG, Detective Pikachu Returns, and WarioWare: Move It.

However, one thing that won’t be discussed during the event is the much-awaited Switch 2, a successor to the popular portable console. Despite this, behind the scenes, it seems that Nintendo has been working on a prototype console, which they showcased to developers at the recent Gamescom event.

Attendees were given a sneak peek at a revamped version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring upgraded hardware. The specifics of this new hardware are currently unknown.

Presently, all versions of the original Nintendo Switch are powered by the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which was initially released in 2015. While some newer versions have been equipped with the X1+ chip from 2019, which offers improved battery life, the performance remains the same.

The Tegra X1 chip is considered outdated, housing four Cortex-A57 cores at 1.02GHz and four A53 cores, along with a Maxwell-based GPU from the GTX 900 generation. Additionally, it is paired with old LPDDR4 RAM, providing 4GB of memory. When compared to modern smartphone chips, the Tegra X1 chip falls behind in performance.

The question that remains unanswered is whether Nintendo has partnered with Nvidia once again for the Switch 2, or if they have chosen a different hardware provider. Only time will tell.

The expected launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2 is late 2024, with an official reveal likely to occur before that. Looking back at the original Switch, it was first introduced as the “NX” in March 2015, received a full announcement in October 2016, and was eventually released in March 2017.

