Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Lub Nasdaq Tumbles li Apple ntsib cov kev sib tw hauv Suav teb

Sep 7, 2023
The Nasdaq experienced a significant drop in mid-morning trading, primarily due to the decline in shares of Apple. Recent reports revealed that China has banned its government officials from using iPhones, with plans to extend the ban to state companies. This development presents a significant challenge for Apple, as China represents its largest overseas market and serves as its global production base.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, remained relatively stable, while other major stock gauges faced pressure following a decline on the previous day. The S&P 500 dropped by approximately 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted by about 1%, largely due to Apple’s decline of nearly 4%.

In addition to Apple’s challenges, the unemployment claims in the US reached their lowest levels since February, indicating that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for a longer period. This surprising reading was preceded by data showing a six-month high in US services activity in August, suggesting resilience among consumers and a strong broader economy, despite increased borrowing costs.

Furthermore, the rise in Treasury yields has also impacted tech stocks negatively. The recent increase in oil prices, which had previously raised concerns about the Fed’s efforts to control inflation, took a step back as China’s trade figures failed to alleviate worries about the slowing growth of the world’s second-largest economy. As a result, there are mounting questions about whether the slowdown in China could pose a top risk to the US economy.

These reports have joined the ongoing debate surrounding the Federal Reserve’s upcoming September meeting, raising speculations about whether the Fed will maintain high interest rates. Investors and analysts are keenly watching for any indications during this meeting.

Yahoo Nyiaj Txiag

By Gabriel Botha

