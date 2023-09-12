Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specifications, Nta, Nqe, thiab Muaj

Gabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specifications, Nta, Nqe, thiab Muaj

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

By Gabriel Botha

