Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Mortal Kombat 1 to Feature Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 to Feature Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a long-awaited collaboration to fruition. After over 30 years, the popular action star Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally make his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ed Boon, the creator of the game, on Hot Ones, fans now have their first glimpse of what the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin will look like.

The idea of having Van Damme in Mortal Kombat dates back to the inception of the game in the early ’90s. The original intention was to create a game titled “Van Damme the Arcade Game,” with aspirations of prominently featuring the actor’s name. However, due to various circumstances, the collaboration never materialized.

In the interview, Boon reveals that they had reached out to Van Damme’s team during the development of the first Mortal Kombat. However, whether he declined or the message never reached him remains unclear. Nonetheless, this time around, luck was on their side, and they successfully secured Van Damme’s involvement in the game.

The inclusion of Van Damme as Johnny Cage brings the collaboration full circle, as the developers had initially envisioned a game centered around the action star. Now, players will be able to experience Van Damme’s presence in Mortal Kombat 1 as the iconic character.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023, for various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Fans can look forward to the release and enjoy the long-awaited appearance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the franchise.

Qhov chaw:
– [Hot Ones](https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZJaYVDfoDE&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://www.escapistmagazine.com)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple yuav tshaj tawm iPhone 15 Lineup nrog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab hloov kho tshiab

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

India's Digital Public Infrastructure: A Leap in Government Operations

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

technology

Apple yuav tshaj tawm iPhone 15 Lineup nrog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab hloov kho tshiab

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Sib ntaus sib tua Abbey: Lub Serene thiab Instagrammable Destination

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Khawv koob ntawm Cov Ntawv Nyob: Sib cuam tshuam nrog cov ntawv nyeem ntawm koj lub iPhone

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Nkag siab txog 3Q21 Cov txiaj ntsig nyiaj txiag ntawm Cov Neeg Ua Haujlwm Kev Sib Txuas Loj Loj

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments