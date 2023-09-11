Lub neej hauv nroog

Nintendo Hloov 2: Cov lus xaiv tshwj xeeb thiab hnub tso tawm tau

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
A recent report from known video game leaker NateTheHate has provided more details on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. According to Nate, the new system was allegedly showcased to developers behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

One of the key pieces of information shared by Nate is that a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was running on the new system at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with significantly shorter loading times compared to the original Nintendo Switch. This suggests that the Switch 2 may have improved performance capabilities, particularly when docked.

It has also been mentioned that the new system may incorporate DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, specifically DLSS 3.5. However, it is important to note that the DLSS implementation on the Switch 2 may not include all the features found in the PC version.

Another demo showcased at Gamescom was reportedly The Matrix, which appeared to be on par with next-generation consoles in terms of visual quality, including enhanced ray tracing capabilities. However, it is speculated that this demo may not have been running on native hardware, but rather on a PC or dev kit with similar specifications.

While discussions at Gamescom indicated a potential release date in March 2024, NateTheHate expressed uncertainty as to whether this date refers to the official reveal or the actual launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

As for backwards compatibility, there has been no definitive information regarding whether the new system will be compatible with games released for the original Nintendo Switch.

While these details offer an intriguing glimpse into the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, it is important to approach this information with caution as they are still based on unverified leaks. Only time will tell if these rumors prove to be accurate, and fans eagerly await official announcements from Nintendo themselves.

Sources: NateTheHate, Reddit

