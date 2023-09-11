Microsoft los thaiv cov neeg thib peb lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb hauv Windows Update kom txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg

Microsoft tau tshaj tawm qhov kev hloov pauv tseem ceeb hauv nws lub tswv yim tsav tsheb lub tshuab luam ntawv, uas suav nrog kev thaiv tus neeg thib peb lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb xa los ntawm Windows Update. Lub tuam txhab npaj yuav maj mam ua qhov kev hloov pauv no nyob rau plaub xyoos tom ntej no txhawm rau txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg tag nrho ntawm Windows ecosystem.
Pib nrog kev tso tawm Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft yuav muab kev txhawb nqa ua ke rau Mopria cov tshuab luam ntawv ua raws li ntawm Microsoft IPP Class Driver. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias cov tuam txhab luam ntawv yuav tsis xav muab lawv tus kheej installers, tsav tsheb, lossis cov khoom siv hluav taws xob. Microsoft lub hom phiaj yog txhawm rau txhim kho cov txheej txheem luam ntawv thiab tshem tawm cov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev nyab xeeb cuam tshuam nrog cov neeg thib peb lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb.
Txhawm rau txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg ntxiv, Microsoft yuav qhia txog hom kev luam tawm tshiab uas cuam tshuam tus neeg thib peb tsav tsheb rau lub hom phiaj luam ntawv. Qhov kev txav no yog teb rau qhov tseeb tias lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb kev ruaj ntseg tsis zoo feem ntau mus tsis tau pom dua rau lub sijhawm ntev, ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo loj rau cov neeg siv.
Cov kev hloov pauv ntawm lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb lub tswv yim yuav raug siv maj mam. Txog xyoo 2025, Microsoft yuav tsum tsis lees txais cov neeg tsav tsheb xa tawm los ntawm cov neeg muag khoom ntawm lub tshuab luam ntawv, thiab cov tsav tsheb tshiab thib peb yuav tsis raug luam tawm los ntawm Windows Update. Xyoo 2026, lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb qeb duas yuav raug hloov kho los ua qhov tseem ceeb hauv tsev Windows IPP Class tsav tsheb. Txij xyoo 2027 mus ntxiv, cov neeg thib peb lub tshuab luam ntawv hloov tshiab yuav tsuas yog xa los ntawm Windows Update yog tias lawv muab kev ruaj ntseg kho.
Txawm li cas los xij, cov neeg siv tseem yuav muaj kev xaiv rau nruab cov tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb ncaj qha los ntawm cov neeg muag khoom lub vev xaib raws li cov pob khoom siv ib leeg. Cov neeg tsav tsheb lub tshuab luam ntawv thib peb uas twb muaj lawm yuav txuas ntxiv ua haujlwm ntawm txhua qhov Windows versions txawm tias tom qab lawv tsis tau tshaj tawm los ntawm Windows Update.
Microsoft tseem tseem yuav tshaj tawm cov kev ruaj ntseg rau cov cuab yeej siv tshuab luam ntawv raws li cov txheej txheem Windows nyob rau hauv lawv cov kev txhawb nqa lub neej.
Qhov kev txav no los ntawm Microsoft lub hom phiaj los tsim kom muaj kev ruaj ntseg thiab niaj hnub luam ntawv rau cov neeg siv Windows. Nws muab txoj hauv kev yooj yim thiab nruab nrab rau cov tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb thaum txo qis cov kev pheej hmoo kev nyab xeeb uas cuam tshuam nrog cov software thib peb.
Qhov chaw:
- Microsoft lub tshuab luam ntawv tsav tsheb lub tswv yim hloov kev tshaj tawm
- Nqe lus los ntawm Johnathan Norman, Microsoft Offensive Research & Security Engineering (MORSE) tus thawj tswj hwm tus thawj tswj haujlwm