Microsoft los npog cov kev puas tsuaj rau kev cai lij choj rau kev foob txhaum cai ntawm AI-tsim cov ntsiab lus

Microsoft tau tshaj tawm tias nws yuav ua lub luag haujlwm rau kev puas tsuaj raws li txoj cai sawv cev ntawm cov neeg siv khoom siv nws cov khoom siv txawj ntse (AI) yog tias lawv raug foob rau kev foob txhaum cai ntawm cov khoom tsim tawm los ntawm cov tshuab no. Lub tuam txhab tau hais tias nws yuav them rau cov kev pheej hmoo raug cai uas tshwm sim los ntawm cov neeg thov thib peb ntev npaum li cov neeg siv khoom siv cov khoom siv "guardrails thiab cov ntsiab lus lim" hauv nws cov khoom.
Nrog rau kev siv cov thev naus laus zis AI ntau ntxiv, kev txhawj xeeb tau tshwm sim txog lub peev xwm ntawm cov tshuab no los tsim cov ntsiab lus yam tsis muaj kev xa mus rau cov neeg sau ntawv qub. Microsoft, uas vam khom rau GenAI rau nws txoj kev loj hlob thiab tau muab cov thev naus laus zis tso rau hauv ntau yam khoom xws li kev pabcuam huab, Kev Tshawb Fawb, thiab kev tsim khoom lag luam software, lub hom phiaj los daws cov kev txhawj xeeb no thiab txhawb kev ntseeg siab hauv kev siv AI.
Lub tuam txhab Copilot Copyright Kev cog lus tshwj xeeb txuas ntxiv cov peev txheej kev txawj ntse uas twb muaj lawm rau kev them nyiaj rau kev cai lij choj hais txog kev siv Microsoft's AI-powered pab hu ua Copilots thiab Bing Chat Enterprise. Los ntawm kev muab cov kev pab cuam no, Microsoft lub hom phiaj txo qis qhov yuav tshwm sim ntawm AI rov qab ua txhaum cov ntsiab lus thiab tiv thaiv nws cov neeg siv khoom los ntawm kev cuam tshuam raws cai.
Microsoft lub hom phiaj ntawm AI thev naus laus zis qhia tau hais tias nws txoj kev cog lus los thawb cov ciam teb ntawm kev tsim kho tshiab thiab pab cov neeg siv khoom hauv ntau qhov kev lag luam. Nrog rau qhov kev cog lus no los npog cov kev puas tsuaj rau kev cai lij choj rau kev foob kev cai lij choj, lub tuam txhab tsom mus muab qhov chaw nyab xeeb thiab nyab xeeb dua rau cov neeg siv kom tau txais txiaj ntsig los ntawm lub peev xwm ntawm AI thev naus laus zis.
Qhov chaw:
- Tsis muaj