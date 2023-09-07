Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Microsoft cog lus rau kev lav phib xaub rau AI Copyright Infringement

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Microsoft cog lus rau kev lav phib xaub rau AI Copyright Infringement

Microsoft has taken a significant step to address concerns about copyright infringement related to artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant has agreed to assume legal responsibility for any copyright issues that may arise from the use of its AI software in businesses. This applies specifically to tools in Word, PowerPoint, and coding tools.

The commitment by Microsoft includes paying any legal costs incurred by commercial customers who are sued for using tools or any output generated by AI. This protection extends to customers of GitHub Copilot, which utilizes generative AI to create computer code, as well as Microsoft 365 Copilot, which applies AI to products such as Word and PowerPoint.

This move by Microsoft aims to open up the market and make the software more usable for businesses. It alleviates one of the key obstacles for businesses by providing reassurance that Microsoft will bear the legal risks associated with copyright infringement claims.

The use of generative AI has led to legal battles and lawsuits, with content owners, artists, singers, media companies, and publishers accusing AI companies of using copyrighted materials without consent or compensation. To address these concerns, major software developers, including Microsoft and Adobe, have pledged to indemnify their users.

Hossein Nowbar, Microsoft’s general counsel of corporate legal affairs, acknowledged the concerns of customers regarding IP infringement claims arising from the use of generative AI. Microsoft has stated that it will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks faced by paying customers.

Microsoft’s “guardrails” include content filters and detection systems to identify potentially infringing third-party content. While disputes and legal precedents in AI and copyright are still in development, Microsoft’s proactive stance seeks to address customer concerns and mitigate the risks associated with copyright infringement.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s pledge to assume legal responsibility for copyright infringement related to its AI software demonstrates its commitment to customer protection and addresses concerns within the industry. By taking on potential legal risks, Microsoft aims to foster a more accessible and secure environment for businesses utilizing AI tools.

Qhov chaw:
– [Source Article](URL)

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Cov kws tshawb fawb nthuav tawm Kev Siv Tshiab los nyiag WiFi Passwords Siv WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub Tuam Txhab Nyiaj Txiag Nyiaj Txiag ntawm Is Nrias teb tau pib Pilot ntawm Central Bank Digital txiaj rau Interbank qiv los ntawm Lub Kaum Hli

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak nthuav tawm cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb hais txog cov flagship yav tom ntej

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Kev sib koom ua ke ntawm LiDAR hauv ADAS: Kev Hloov Pauv Kev Ua Si hauv Automotive Safety

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Cov kws tshawb fawb nthuav tawm Kev Siv Tshiab los nyiag WiFi Passwords Siv WiKI-Eve

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Unraveling Txoj Kev Ua Neej Tsis Zoo ntawm Patescibacteria

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Lub Tuam Txhab Nyiaj Txiag Nyiaj Txiag ntawm Is Nrias teb tau pib Pilot ntawm Central Bank Digital txiaj rau Interbank qiv los ntawm Lub Kaum Hli

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments