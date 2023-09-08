Lub neej hauv nroog

Sep 8, 2023
MediaTek Tshaj Tawm Thawj 3nm Flagship Smartphone SoC Ua Ntej Apple

MediaTek has recently announced the successful development of its first flagship smartphone system-on-chip (SoC) using TSMC’s 3nm-class fabrication process. This achievement technically makes MediaTek the first to produce a 3nm SoC, surpassing Apple in the race. The upcoming chip is based on TSMC’s N3E manufacturing technology, marking one of the industry’s early uses of this node.

While we primarily focus on PC hardware, there are three key aspects to consider in MediaTek’s announcement. Firstly, MediaTek beats Apple to the 3nm SoC milestone, although Apple’s own 3nm chip is reportedly already in mass production and set for release with the iPhone 15 series. MediaTek’s next-generation Dimensity flagship using the 3nm process is expected to arrive in 2024.

TSMC offers two 3nm-class fabrication processes: N3 (N3B) and N3E. N3B features up to 25 EUV layers and supports EUV double patterning for higher transistor density, while N3E utilizes up to 19 EUV layers and excludes EUV double patterning. MediaTek’s announcement points to their use of TSMC’s N3E, which provides significant power (-32%) and performance (+18%) improvements compared to the previous N5 node.

Despite Apple leveraging higher transistor density with N3B, MediaTek’s choice of N3E offers a wider process window and potentially better yields, optimizing costs. TSMC intends to enter high volume manufacturing (HVM) with N3E by the end of 2023. It is worth noting that MediaTek’s disclosure of its N3E SoC ahead of others, including AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, is quite surprising as smartphone SoC developers rarely make such announcements.

In addition to this milestone, MediaTek’s strategic partnership with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) has been garnering attention. The company entered into a pact with IFS to utilize their advanced process technologies for client devices starting in 2025, making MediaTek the only major fabless chip designer to publicly disclose this agreement. While MediaTek has not made any specific announcements regarding tape outs with IFS, it is expected that they will utilize Intel’s 20A and 18A production nodes in 2024 – 2025 and beyond, rather than Intel’s 4nm and 3nm-class technologies in 2023 – 2024.

