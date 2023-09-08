Sensor Tower ntsib kev tso tawm thiab rov tsim kho raws li kev lag luam txawj ntse ruaj khov

By

Sensor Tower, lub tuam txhab kev lag luam tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb hauv kev lag luam app, tsis ntev los no tau poob qis, nrog kwv yees li 40 tus neeg ua haujlwm raug tso tawm. Kev tawm mus tseem ceeb suav nrog C-suite cov thawj coj, xws li CMO, CFO, thiab tus thawj coj ntawm cov khoom lag luam. Cov layoffs tau cuam tshuam ntau pab pawg, suav nrog nyiaj txiag thiab kev lag luam.

Thaum Sensor Ntauwd tau lees paub qhov kev tawm haujlwm, lub tuam txhab tsis tau muab cov ntsiab lus tshwj xeeb, cog lus tias yuav tshaj tawm cov lus qhia ntxaws ntxiv nyob rau hnub tom ntej. Raws li Melissa Sheer, tus tshaj tawm xov xwm rau Sensor Tower, cov kev hloov pauv yog ib feem ntawm qhov tsim nyog rov tsim kho lub tuam txhab kom muaj kev loj hlob ntxiv thiab tau txais txiaj ntsig raws li kev coj noj coj ua tshiab.

Sensor Ntauwd, paub txog kev muab cov ntaub ntawv thib peb thiab kev nkag siab rau cov neeg tsim khoom, cov npe, cov neeg lag luam, thiab cov tshaj tawm, tau ntsib kev loj hlob ntau nyob rau xyoo tas los no. Xyoo 2020, lub tuam txhab tau txais $ 45 lab peev los ntawm Riverwood Capital, uas tso cai rau nws nthuav nws cov kev pabcuam thiab cov neeg siv khoom. Kev nrhiav tau ntawm kev lag luam txawj ntse tuam txhab Pathmatics hauv 2021 ntxiv dag zog rau Sensor Tower txoj haujlwm hauv kev ua lag luam.

Sensor Tower lub vev xaib qhia txog nws txoj kev koom tes nrog cov lag luam sab saum toj thiab cov tuam txhab, ua pov thawj rau nws txoj kev lag luam lees paub thiab muaj feem cuam tshuam. Nws cov ntaub ntawv tsis tu ncua raug suav los ntawm cov ntawv tshaj tawm muaj npe xws li The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, thiab Bloomberg.

Hmoov tsis zoo, xyoo 2023 tau pom ntau qhov kev poob haujlwm thoob plaws hauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis, cuam tshuam rau cov tuam txhab loj thiab cov lag luam me me. Cov tuam txhab xws li Google, Amazon, Microsoft, thiab Yahoo tau siv los txo cov neeg ua haujlwm, qhia txog cov teeb meem uas tau ntsib los ntawm ntau lub lag luam hauv kev lag luam tam sim no.

Tau qhov twg los: TechCrunch