Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Phab ntsa Street Slumps ntawm Tuam Tshoj lub iPhone Curbs

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Phab ntsa Street Slumps ntawm Tuam Tshoj lub iPhone Curbs

Wall Street experienced a downturn as tech giant Apple’s decision to curb iPhones in response to China’s restrictions on iPhone use caused a sell-off in tech stocks. The broader concern is that China’s action could extend beyond iPhones to affect other tech companies, particularly chip manufacturers. Apple’s shares fell by 2.9% for the second consecutive day in response to China’s widened curbs, which now prohibit state employees from using iPhones at work. China is reportedly considering expanding this ban to other state firms and agencies. The timing is unfavorable for Apple, with the release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 approaching.

Additionally, Wall Street faced pressure due to data from the US Labor Department, which revealed a decrease in the number of Americans filing for unemployment. With only 216,000 filings, this represents the lowest level since February. Investors are concerned about the Federal Reserve’s response to this data, as it may reinforce their tight monetary policy stance driven by worries about persistent inflation. Despite the anxiety, the market predicts that the Fed will keep rates unchanged this month (at approximately 93%), but the likelihood of a pause in November is much lower at 53.5%.

Despite these developments, the Australian stock market seems to be largely unaffected. Futures indicate a slight rise with the ASX SPI up by 0.1% to 7,168 points at 7:30am AEST. It remains to be seen how the day will unfold, but at present, a quiet start is expected.

Qhov chaw:
– The ABC’s markets and business blog
– US Labor Department
– Bloomberg’s report on China expanding iPhone bans

Note: All sources have been paraphrased and their URLs have been removed.

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Samsung Muab Kev Nkag Mus Rau Thaum Ntxov rau Ib UI 6 Beta rau cov neeg siv Galaxy A54

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Sab saum toj PSVR 2 Games thaum Lub Yim Hli 2023: Tshaj Tawm Tshaj Tawm

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Tom ntej no iPad Air Refresh Cia Siab Rau Lub Kaum Hli 2023, Raws li Cov Lus Xaiv

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Samsung Muab Kev Nkag Mus Rau Thaum Ntxov rau Ib UI 6 Beta rau cov neeg siv Galaxy A54

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Sab saum toj PSVR 2 Games thaum Lub Yim Hli 2023: Tshaj Tawm Tshaj Tawm

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Tom ntej no iPad Air Refresh Cia Siab Rau Lub Kaum Hli 2023, Raws li Cov Lus Xaiv

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Lub hom phiaj Creek Capital Partners txo txoj haujlwm hauv Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments