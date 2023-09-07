Lub neej hauv nroog

Japanese Software Charts: Pikmin 4 Tau Txais Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws dua

Japanese Software Charts: Pikmin 4 Tau Txais Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws dua

Sep 7, 2023
Japanese Software Charts: Pikmin 4 Tau Txais Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws dua

The latest Japanese physical charts from Famitsu have been released, revealing the top-selling games in the country. Once again, Pikmin 4 has captured the top spot with 34,240 copies sold. This Nintendo Switch title continues to dominate the standings, pushing last week’s victors, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, down to second and fourth place on PlayStation 5 and 4, respectively.

Other notable entries in the top ten include Tears of the Kingdom in fifth place and Mario Party Superstars in ninth place. It’s worth mentioning that perennial favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to sell well.

In terms of hardware, the Switch OLED Model remains the best-selling system, moving another 63,305 units in the past week. The PlayStation 5 follows closely behind in second place with 48,588 units sold. The Switch Lite takes third place within the Switch family, while the OG Switch model comes in fourth.

The Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X also make appearances on the chart, albeit with lower sales numbers. Finally, the New 2DS LL manages to sell 37 units this week.

Overall, this week’s charts illustrate the ongoing popularity of Nintendo Switch titles in Japan, with Pikmin 4 securing its position at the top once again.

