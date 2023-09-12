Qualcomm los muab Snapdragon 5G Modems rau Apple's Future Smartphone Launchs

By

Lub tuam txhab txawb nti Qualcomm tau ua tiav qhov kev pom zoo nrog cov thev naus laus zis loj heev Apple los muab Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems rau lub xov tooj smartphone pib thaum xyoo 2024 thiab 2026. Qhov kev koom tes no los ntawm lub sijhawm thaum Apple tab tom ntsib teeb meem hauv Suav teb thiab lub hom phiaj txhawm rau ntxiv dag zog rau nws cov khoom siv hauv lwm cheeb tsam. . Txawm hais tias tus nqi ntawm qhov kev pom zoo tsis tau nthuav tawm los ntawm Qualcomm, cov kws tshaj lij xav tias nws yuav muaj nqis txog ntau lab daus las.

Daim ntawv cog lus tshiab no ua raws li qhov kev pom zoo yav dhau los tau kos npe ntawm Qualcomm thiab Apple hauv 2019, uas tau daws qhov kev sib ntaus sib tua raug cai ntawm ob lub tuam txhab. Raws li Reuters, daim ntawv cog lus muab los ntawm qhov kev pom zoo yuav xaus rau xyoo no. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias cov iPhones yav tom ntej yuav raug tshaj tawm los ntawm Apple yuav yog qhov kawg uas yuav raug tso tawm raws li kev pom zoo dhau los.

Kev sib koom tes ntawm Qualcomm thiab Apple yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam nti vim Qualcomm yog tus thawj coj ntawm cov xov tooj ntawm tes, thaum Apple muaj qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam smartphone. UBS cov kws tshuaj ntsuam kwv yees tias Qualcomm khwv tau kwv yees li $ 7.26 nphom los ntawm kev muab cov chips rau Apple hauv 2022.

Los ntawm kev ruaj ntseg cov khoom siv ntawm Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems los ntawm Qualcomm, Apple lub hom phiaj los muab cov cuab yeej txiav-ntug 5G rau hauv nws cov qauv smartphone yav tom ntej. Lub Snapdragon 5G Modem RF Systems muaj cov yam ntxwv siab heev thiab kev ua tau zoo, tso cai rau Apple kom xa cov kev sib txuas tau zoo thiab cov ntaub ntawv ceev ceev rau nws cov neeg siv.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, qhov kev koom tes no txhawb nqa Qualcomm txoj haujlwm ua tus tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam txawb xov tooj thiab ua kom Apple nkag mus rau cov cuab yeej chip siab heev rau lawv cov xov tooj smartphones yav tom ntej.

