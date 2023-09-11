Yuav ua li cas teeb tsa eSIM ntawm koj iPhone 15

Kev tso tawm ntawm iPhone 15 lineup coj nrog nws ntau yam tshiab thiab kev txhim kho, suav nrog kev siv eSIM thev naus laus zis. Nrog rau kev hloov mus rau eSIM, qhov xav tau ntawm daim npav SIM lub cev raug tshem tawm, vim tias daim npav digital SIM tau kos ncaj qha rau hauv lub cuab yeej.
Yog li, dab tsi yog eSIM? Ib daim npav SIM yog ib txwm siv los txheeb xyuas koj lub xov tooj mus rau tus neeg nqa khoom thiab rov ua dua. Nws qhia tus neeg nqa khoom lub xov tooj uas koj siv thiab tus lej twg thiab tus cab kuj muab rau koj lub xov tooj. Ib qho eSIM, ntawm qhov tod tes, yog digital version ntawm SIM daim npav uas tuaj yeem ua haujlwm thiab rov ua haujlwm dua raws li xav tau. Lub iPhone 15 tuaj yeem khaws tau txog yim qhov sib txawv eSIMs, ua kom yooj yim rau cov neeg taug kev lossis cov uas muaj ntau txoj haujlwm ua lag luam.
Teem ib eSIM rau koj iPhone 15 yog ib tug kuj yooj yim txheej txheem. Thaum koj xaj koj iPhone, koj tus cab kuj thiab tus lej xov tooj txuas nrog lub cuab yeej. Thaum koj qhib koj lub iPhone tshiab thiab mus dhau cov txheej txheem Quick Start, koj yuav raug ceeb toom kom paub meej tias koj xav qhib koj tus lej xov tooj ntawm koj lub iPhone. Los ntawm qhov ntawd, koj tuaj yeem ua raws li cov lus qhia ntawm lub vijtsam txhawm rau teeb tsa eSIM rau koj tus lej nyiaj.
Yog hais tias koj nyob nraum hloov koj cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm ib tug laus iPhone qauv, koj muaj peev xwm tsuas xaiv qhov kev xaiv mus rau lwm lub iPhone, thiab Kua yuav lis tus so. Cov txheej txheem feem ntau yog ceev, tab sis nws yuav txawv nyob ntawm tus neeg rau zaub mov khiav.
Yog tias koj hla tus lej hloov pauv thaum teeb tsa, koj tseem tuaj yeem hloov koj tus lej thiab eSIM rau iPhone 15. Qhib Cov Chaw app, mus rau Cellular, thiab xaiv Teeb Cellular. Ua raws li cov lus qhia kom ua tiav cov txheej txheem.
Rau cov neeg hloov ntawm lub xov tooj Android mus rau iPhone 15, cov txheej txheem yuav txawv nyob ntawm tus neeg nqa khoom. Yog tias koj tsis raug ceeb toom kom hloov koj tus lej thaum pib teeb tsa, koj yuav tsum tau hu rau koj tus neeg nqa khoom qhov kev pabcuam tus neeg siv khoom kom thov QR code lossis teeb tsa eSIM Carrier Activation.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, teeb tsa eSIM ntawm koj iPhone 15 yog cov txheej txheem ncaj qha uas tuaj yeem ua tiav thaum pib teeb tsa lossis tom qab ntawd. Qhov yooj yim thiab yooj yim ntawm eSIM ua rau nws muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau cov neeg siv iPhone.
