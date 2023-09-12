Thunderbolt 5: Yav Tom Ntej ntawm Kev Sib Txuas Siab

The recently announced Thunderbolt 5 has revolutionized the world of data transfer and power delivery. With an impressive bandwidth of 120 Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 is a significant leap forward compared to its predecessor, Thunderbolt 4, which only offered 40 Gbps. This means faster and more seamless connectivity for users.

One of the key features of Thunderbolt 5 is its ability to provide 80 Gbps in a standard configuration, utilizing two of its four PCIe lanes. This doubles the speed of Thunderbolt 4 and ensures a more efficient data transfer process. However, when higher bandwidth is required, such as for high-resolution displays, Thunderbolt 5 can allocate up to 40 Gbps down three of its four lanes, resulting in a total transmission of 120 Gbps.

The increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5 opens up a world of possibilities for multi-screen setups. Users can now enjoy the privilege of connecting three 4K 144Hz screens simultaneously, running multiple 8K displays, or even powering a single monitor with an astounding refresh rate of up to 540Hz. This will undoubtedly enhance the visual experience for gamers, content creators, and professionals working with high-quality visuals.

Moreover, Thunderbolt 5 stands out with its impressive power delivery capability. Offering up to 240W of charging power, Thunderbolt 5 enables devices to draw more power through a single USB-C cable. This means that even power-hungry devices, such as gaming laptops, can now rely solely on USB-C for charging, eliminating the need for proprietary chargers.

It’s important to note that Thunderbolt 4 will continue to exist alongside Thunderbolt 5. While Thunderbolt 5 will cater to users involved in content creation, gaming, and workstation systems, Thunderbolt 4 will remain available for those who do not require the same level of bandwidth.

To obtain Thunderbolt 5 capabilities, users will need a discrete chip codenamed Barlow Ridge, as it is not integrated into Intel’s 14th gen processors. Intel plans to release the first machines equipped with Thunderbolt 5 in 2024, promising an exciting future for high-speed connectivity.

