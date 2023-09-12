Intel tshaj tawm Thunderbolt 5 nrog qhov nrawm nrawm thiab nta

Intel tau tshaj tawm txog Thunderbolt 5 qhov tshwj xeeb, cog lus nrawm txog li 120Gbps, txhawb nqa 540Hz gaming saib, thiab 240 watts ntawm them lub zog. Thaum cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb tam sim no raug cai, cov khoom siv thiab PCs nrog Thunderbolt 5 kev txhawb nqa yuav tsis muaj txog 2024.
Ua rau ntawm USB4 v2, Thunderbolt 5 yuav sib haum nrog yav dhau los versions ntawm Thunderbolt thiab USB. Piv rau Thunderbolt 4, uas txhawb nqa nrawm txog 40Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 tuaj yeem hloov cov ntaub ntawv ntawm 80Gbps lossis txog 120Gbps hauv Bandwidth Boost hom. Hom no yuav tsum muaj cov khoom siv siab-bandwidth, tab sis Thunderbolt 5 tseem txhawb nqa ob txoj kev nrawm ntawm 80Gbps yam tsis muaj nws.
Qhov kev txhim kho bandwidth ntawm Thunderbolt 5 ua rau nws zoo tagnrho rau docking laptops rau ntau yam zaub. Nws txhawb nqa ntau lub 8K saib, peb 4K saib ntawm 144Hz (piv rau ob lub 4K saib txwv rau 60Hz nrog Thunderbolt 4), thiab muab qhov tsawg kawg nkaus ntawm 140-watt them, nrog qhov siab tshaj plaws ntawm 240 watts. Thunderbolt 5 tseem yuav txhawb nqa DisplayPort 2.1, ntxiv dag zog rau nws lub peev xwm.
Raws li Jason Ziller, tus thawj tswj hwm ntawm cov neeg siv khoom sib txuas sib faib ntawm Intel, Thunderbolt 5 yuav muab kev lag luam-kev ua tau zoo thiab muaj peev xwm los txuas cov khoos phis tawj mus rau saib, docks, cia, thiab ntau dua. Microsoft tau ua haujlwm ze nrog Intel los txhawb USB4 hauv Windows, ua kom muaj kev sib raug zoo nrog Thunderbolt 5.
Thaum peb tseem tab tom tos cov ntsiab lus hais txog cov khoom siv twg yuav txhawb nqa Thunderbolt 5, nws xav tias cov chaw nres nkoj, cov saib, thiab cov chaw cia khoom yuav yog thawj tus muab Thunderbolt 5 txuas rau xyoo 2024.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, Thunderbolt 5 cog lus kev txhim kho tseem ceeb hauv kev nrawm, them lub zog, thiab kev txhawb nqa zaub, ua rau nws muaj kev txhim kho zoo siab rau cov neeg nyiam tshaj lij thiab cov kws tshaj lij.
Qhov chaw:
- Tom Warren, Lub Verge