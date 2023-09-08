Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Intel Corp. Tshuag nce, Nyob rau hauv txoj kev mus ntev tshaj txhua hnub nce Streak nyob rau hauv 18 xyoo

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Intel Corp. Tshuag nce, Nyob rau hauv txoj kev mus ntev tshaj txhua hnub nce Streak nyob rau hauv 18 xyoo

Intel Corp., the chipmaker, is experiencing its longest streak of daily gains in over 18 years, with its stock rising for the tenth consecutive session. If the shares end the session in positive territory, this would mark Intel’s longest rally since May 2005. Over this period, the company’s stock has risen almost 19%, bringing its year-to-date advance to 47%, exceeding the rise of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which stands at 42%.

One of the contributing factors to Intel’s rally is the recent remarks made by its Chief Executive Officer, Pat Gelsinger, who stated that the company is on track to meet its third-quarter forecasts. Additionally, the tensions between the United States and China have also played a role. As China plans to expand its ban on the use of iPhones in some government agencies, US companies are facing increased pressure, benefiting Intel. Analysts suggest that owning the largest US semi fab could become increasingly valuable, positioning Intel as the “perceived ‘domestic semi winner’ if US-China trade war intensifies.”

Despite the positive performance, Intel’s stock remains out of favor on Wall Street. Only slightly over 20% of analysts have a bullish rating on the stock, and its consensus rating is the lowest among the components of the semiconductor index.

Overall, there is optimism surrounding Intel’s breakout, and analysts question how long long-only managers can continue to underweight or avoid INTC. As the company continues its positive streak, investors will be closely watching for further developments.

Qhov chaw:

– Bloomberg Businessweek

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments