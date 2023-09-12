Asmeskas qhuas Is Nrias teb qhov suav nrog DPI hauv G20 Summit, Tshaj Tawm Ntiaj Teb DPI Repository

By

Kev suav nrog cov pej xeem kev lag luam digital (DPI) hauv G20 Delhi tshaj tawm tau txais kev qhuas los ntawm cov neeg koom nrog, nrog rau tsoomfwv Meskas tau qhuas txog Is Nrias teb cov kev siv zog hauv qhov no. Daim ntawv tshaj tawm Delhi, tau txais kev pom zoo rau lub Cuaj Hlis 10, 2023, tsom mus rau cov teeb meem tseem ceeb hauv ntiaj teb xws li kev hloov pauv huab cua thiab kev ua tsov rog hauv Ukraine, tab sis kuj tseem qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev siv DPI los txuas cov kev faib digital thiab txhawb kev loj hlob.

DPI yog hais txog cov txheej txheem thev naus laus zis uas pab txhawb kev txheeb xyuas cov lej digital, kev them nyiaj digital network, thiab lwm yam cuab yeej zoo sib xws. Is Nrias teb DPI suav nrog kev pib xws li Aadhaar, United Payments Interface (UPI), thiab Qhib Network rau Kev Lag Luam Digital (ONDC). Kev tsim lub ntiaj teb DPI repository yog lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm Delhi Tshaj Tawm, aiming los tuav DPI cov kev daws teeb meem los ntawm ntau lub teb chaws kom yooj yim nrhiav tau thiab txais yuav.

Lub chaw cia khoom virtual, tam sim no tab tom txhim kho, yuav raug tuav ntawm lub vev xaib DPI.Global. Nws nrhiav kev daws qhov kev paub sib txawv nyob ib puag ncig tus qauv tsim thiab xa tawm ntawm cov pej xeem-scale DPI. Cov teb chaws koom tuaj yeem xaiv los tso saib cov ntaub ntawv hais txog lawv cov kev daws teeb meem DPI, pab lwm tus los txhim kho lawv tus kheej.

Abhishek Singh, CEO ntawm National e-Governance Division (NeGD) thiab Digital India Corporation, tau lees paub tias Is Nrias teb tab tom tsav kev tsim lub ntiaj teb DPI repository. Lub platform yuav tsis tsuas muaj cov kev daws teeb meem los ntawm G20 cov tswv cuab tab sis kuj los ntawm cov teb chaws dhau mus. Singh tau hais tias ntau lub tebchaws tau qhia txog kev txaus siab rau kev rov ua cov kev daws teeb meem no, thiab tshaj tawm ntxiv txog lawv txoj kev koom tes yuav raug ua sai sai.

Lub Ib Lub Neej Yav Tom Ntej Alliance (OFA), tsim los ntawm G20 cov tswv cuab, kuj tau pom zoo raws li lub hauv paus rau kev txhim kho, kev xa mus, thiab kev tswj hwm ntawm DPI. OFA lub hom phiaj los muab kev tsim peev txheej, nyiaj txiag, kev pab cuam, thiab kev koom tes thoob ntiaj teb hauv kev siv DPI hauv cov teb chaws tau nyiaj qis- nrab nruab nrab.

Cov kws tshaj lij kev lag luam thiab cov thawj coj hauv Is Nrias teb cov thawj coj DPI tau qhuas txog kev suav nrog DPI hauv Delhi Tshaj Tawm. T Koshy, CEO ntawm ONDC, tau hais txog yuav ua li cas Is Nrias teb DPI tau qhia txog kev sib koom tes ntawm tsoomfwv thiab cov koom haum ntiag tug los tsim kev noj qab haus huv thiab qhib kev lag luam. Pramod Varma, tus thawj kws kes duab vajtse ntawm Aadhaar, tau hais txog qhov muaj txiaj ntsig zoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb DPI chaw cia khoom uas lub teb chaws tuaj yeem siv rau cov peev txheej qhib. RS Sharma, yav dhau los CEO ntawm National Health Authority (NHA), qhuas Is Nrias teb DPI kev coj noj coj ua thiab nws lub peev xwm los daws cov teeb meem sib txawv los ntawm txoj hauv kev ecosystem.

Kev tsim lub ntiaj teb no DPI repository thiab kev suav nrog DPI hauv G20 Delhi tshaj tawm qhia txog Is Nrias teb txoj kev cog lus rau kev suav nrog digital thiab kev sib koom tes thoob ntiaj teb rau kev nce qib ntawm cov thev naus laus zis digital.

