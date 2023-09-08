Huawei Unveils Mate 60 Pro+ thiab Mate X5 Foldable: Lawv Puas Muaj 5G?

Huawei has added two more smartphones to its lineup, the Mate 60 Pro+ and the Mate X5 foldable, following the recent launch of the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro. The Chinese tech giant has been secretive about the radio capabilities of these devices, but sources suggest that they are indeed 5G-capable. A speed test conducted on the Mate X5 foldable by Chinese blogger Vincent Zhong recorded an impressive download speed of over 1Gbps.

The Mate 60 Pro+ and Mate X5 are likely powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000S chipset, which has raised concerns about the company’s potential violation of US sanctions. The chipset’s 7nm process node, provided by local chip supplier SMIC, is believed to be enabled by advanced lithography machines from ASML. Importing these machines directly would have been a violation of the import ban, leading to speculation that SMIC developed its own advanced lithography machine.

Benchmarks conducted by Chinese tech blog Geekerwan indicate that the performance of the Kirin 9000S is comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, but it is considered to be around two generations behind. The Kirin 9000S features a CPU with one big core and three middle cores based on Huawei’s “TaiShan” architecture, as well as four little cores based on Arm’s Cortex-A510. It is also the first mobile processor to support multi-threading with eight cores and 12 threads. The GPU, called Maleoon 910, is said to be on par with the Snapdragon 888’s GPU.

The Mate 60 Pro+ shares similarities with the Mate 60 Pro, including support for satellite call service and satellite messaging. The main differences are the “nanotech metallic double dye process” and improved rear cameras. The Mate X5 foldable is similar to the Mate X3 but features Huawei’s Kunlun Glass on the external screen and a slightly tweaked appearance of the rear camera island.

Huawei has not yet revealed the prices of these devices, but pre-orders are set to begin soon. If all four smartphones in Huawei’s latest lineup are indeed powered by the Kirin 9000S, it would indicate the company’s confidence in its chip yield and present a potential challenge to the US sanctions. More information about these devices is expected to be revealed in late September, conveniently avoiding competition with the iPhone 15.

Qhov chaw:

Engadget

Vincent Zhong (Chinese blogger)

TechInsights for Bloomberg

Bits & Chips

Geekerwan (Chinese tech blog)