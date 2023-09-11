Huawei Launch Peb Lub Tuam Txhab 60 Xov Tooj nrog 5G Kev Txhawb Nqa raws li ib kauj ruam mus rau Kev nthuav dav thoob ntiaj teb

By

Huawei tau zais peb lub xov tooj tshiab tshiab hauv ob lub lis piam dhau los, txhua tus tuaj nrog 5G kev txhawb nqa. Suav cov khoom qhia hais tias qhov no txav cov cim pib ntawm Huawei cov kev sim siab tshiab rau kev ntes cov feem ntau ntawm cov kev sib tw ntawm lub ntiaj teb.

Cov neeg sab hauv tau hais los ntawm IT Home tau hais tias Huawei npaj yuav ntxiv dag zog rau nws txoj haujlwm hauv kev lag luam hauv Suav teb thaum tib lub sijhawm nthuav dav nws mus txawv tebchaws. Txawm li cas los xij, tam sim no tsis muaj lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb muaj rau lub tswv yim no.

Vim muaj kev lag luam kev lag luam tsis tu ncua ntawm Tuam Tshoj thiab Tebchaws Meskas, Huawei tau ntsib kev txwv hnyav rau kev nkag mus rau Asmeskas cov thev naus laus zis rau ntau tshaj tsib xyoos. Txawm hais tias qhov no, Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, thiab Mate 60 Pro + tau nruab nrog 5G muaj peev xwm thiab muaj lub ntsej muag Kirin 9000S chipset, uas siv cov txheej txheem thev naus laus zis 7nm.

Hauv kev teb rau cov lus nug txog lub chipset, Huawei tsis tau muab cov lus tawm tswv yim. Txawm li cas los xij, cov ntawv ceeb toom hauv zos qhia tias cov nti yog tsim nyob rau hauv Suav teb, tsa cov lus nug txog yuav ua li cas Suav tuam txhab uas muag tau txais cov kev txawj ntse tsim nyog rau cov txheej txheem thev naus laus zis zoo li no hauv lub sijhawm luv luv.

Huawei tsis ntev los no tau nce nws qhov kev kwv yees ntau lawm txhua xyoo los ntawm 30 lab mus rau 38 lab units. Ntawm cov no, 20 lab tau raug xa tawm lawm, thiab Mate 60 Pro xav tias yuav pab txhawb ntxiv 6 lab units, suav rau ib feem peb ntawm cov lus txib ntxiv.

Muaj kev cia siab tias Mate 60 series yuav tsis raug tso tawm sab nraud ntawm Tuam Tshoj, tab sis Huawei tsis tau tshaj tawm cov lus tshaj tawm txog qhov teeb meem no. Qhov no ua rau muaj peev xwm qhib rau lub ntiaj teb kev tshaj tawm yav tom ntej.

Yav dhau los, Huawei muaj 42% kev lag luam sib koom hauv Suav lag luam smartphone, tab sis txij li ntawd nws tau poob qis dua 10%. Lub caij no, nws txoj kev lag luam thoob ntiaj teb tau poob rau 2019 npaug ntawm ib nrab xyoo 3, tam sim no sawv ntawm XNUMX%.

Qhov chaw: IT Home (Suav qhov chaw)

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

Kirin 9000S chipset - Lub chipset tsim los ntawm Huawei, suav nrog cov thev naus laus zis siab heev rau kev txhim kho kev ua haujlwm.

5G - Lub tiam thib tsib ntawm wireless technology, xa cov kev ceev internet ceev thiab txhawb ntau yam kev siv.

Kev lag luam smartphone - Kev lag luam uas suav nrog kev tsim khoom thiab muag cov xov tooj ntawm tes muaj peev xwm ua tau ntau yam haujlwm, xws li kev hu xov tooj, xa xov, thiab tshawb hauv internet.