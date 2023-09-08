Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ tso tawm hauv Suav teb nrog cov yam ntxwv zoo

Huawei tsis ntev los no tau nthuav tawm nws qhov kev ntxiv tshiab rau Mate series, Huawei Mate 60 Pro+. Tus qauv tshiab no koom nrog yav dhau los tau tshaj tawm Huawei Mate 60 thiab Huawei Mate 60 Pro. Txawm hais tias lub tuam txhab tseem tsis tau tshaj tawm cov ntsiab lus ntawm cov processor, nws tau kwv yees tias cov xov tooj yuav tau siv los ntawm Kirin 9000s SoC hauv tsev.
Lub Huawei Mate 60 Pro + khav theeb loj 6.82-nti OLED zaub thiab nta 48-megapixel thawj sensor rear. Nws kuj txhawb kev them nyiaj ceev, nrog rau kev xaiv rau ob qho tib si wired (88W) thiab wireless (50W) them. Lub xov tooj yog muaj rau pre-booking nyob rau hauv Tuam Tshoj nrog ob tug cia variants - 16GB + 512GB thiab 16GB + 1TB.
Hais txog cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb, Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ nta 6.82-nti LPTO OLED zaub nrog qhov kev daws teeb meem ntawm 1.5K thiab tus nqi refresh txog li 120Hz. Nws yog txawm peem rau nrog Harmony OS 4.0 thiab muaj ib tug unspecified processor, 16GB ntawm RAM, thiab mus txog rau 1TB ntawm inbuilt cia.
Ntawm lub koob yees duab pem hauv ntej, Huawei Mate 60 Pro + kis las lub koob yees duab peb sab tom qab teeb tsa, suav nrog 48-megapixel thawj sensor nrog kho qhov muag duab stabilization (OIS), 40-megapixel sensor nrog ultra-wide-angle lens, thiab 48- megapixel ultra-macro telephoto lens nrog OIS. Lub koob yees duab pem hauv ntej nta 13-megapixel sensor.
Lub zog ntawm Mate 60 Pro + yog lub roj teeb 5,000mAh uas txhawb kev them nyiaj sai, suav nrog 88W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, thiab 20W wireless rov qab them sai. Lub xov tooj kuj muaj ntau yam kev xaiv sib txuas xws li WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, ob-satellite kev sib txuas lus, thiab USB hom-C. Nws nta lub ntsej muag ntiv tes ntiv tes rau kev ruaj ntseg thiab muaj qhov ntsuas IP68 rau plua plav thiab txaws.
Txawm hais tias tus nqi ntawm Huawei Mate 60 Pro + tseem tsis tau qhia tawm, tam sim no nws muaj rau pre-booking hauv Suav teb nrog tus nqi nominal ntawm CNY 1,000 (kwv yees li Rs. 11,300).
Zuag qhia tag nrho, Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ zoo li yog lub xov tooj zoo tshaj plaws nrog cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb, cov zaub zoo, thiab lub koob yees duab muaj zog. Nws muaj peev xwm them nyiaj siab tshaj thiab muaj txiaj ntsig zoo ntawm kev xaiv cia. Huawei cov kiv cua tuaj yeem cia siab tias cov cuab yeej no yuav xa cov neeg siv khoom zoo tshaj plaws.
- Cov ntsiab lus: OLED - Organic Light-Emitting Diode, SoC - System-on-Chip, OIS - Optical Image Stabilization, IP68 - Ingress Protection ntsuam xyuas ntawm 68, lub ntsiab lus nws muab plua plav thiab dej tsis kam.