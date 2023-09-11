Lub neej hauv nroog

Yuav Siv Grav Dhia li cas hauv Starfield: Phau Ntawv Qhia Txog Kev Mus Los Ntawm Cov Txheej Txheem

Sep 11, 2023
In the highly anticipated game Starfield, one of the most essential features is the Grav jump. This innovative ability allows players to travel across various planetary systems and galaxies. If you want to explore different planets and embark on thrilling adventures, you’ll need to master the Grav jump.

Similar to the concept of interstellar travel in science fiction movies, using the Grav jump in Starfield requires a few steps. The first and most important step is allocating power to the Grav drive. This power allocation process is crucial for a successful Grav jump.

To perform a Grav jump in Starfield, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the star chart and select the system you wish to travel to. Keep in mind that you can only travel to systems marked white, while red systems will be out of reach for now.

2. Once you have selected the desired system, click on the “Jump” button. This will prompt the game to ask you to allocate power to your Grav drive.

3. Use your arrow keys to take power away from other sections and store it in the reserves. Then, transfer the stored power into the Grav drive.

4. After allocating power, try initiating the jump again, and your Grav drive will function properly. Initially, the Grav drive may be weak, but you have the option to upgrade it.

To upgrade your Grav drive, visit any of the Ship Services Technicians located in major cities near the landing pod. Upgrading the Grav drive will enable you to travel to star systems that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Remember that exploring new star systems and upgrading your ship’s capabilities are both key aspects of the Starfield experience. So, make the most of the Grav jump feature and embark on thrilling adventures in the game.

Qhov chaw:
– Rishov Mukherjee, author of “Starfield: How to use Grav jump,” Dexerto (2023).
– Bethesda Game Studios, developer of Starfield.

