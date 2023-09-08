Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Yuav Ua Li Cas Hloov Cov Khoom rau Koj Spaceship's Cargo Hold

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Yuav Ua Li Cas Hloov Cov Khoom rau Koj Spaceship's Cargo Hold

Have you recently acquired items that you wish to store in your spaceship’s cargo hold? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer items to your ship’s storage.

Step 1: Press the Start button on your controller. This button is typically represented by three horizontal lines stacked vertically. By pressing this button, you’ll open up the main settings.

Step 2: Locate and select the “Ship” option, which is usually found on the bottom-left side of the circle.

Step 3: After selecting the ship, you should now see an image of your active spaceship. Press the X button on your controller to access the ship’s cargo hold. Keep in mind that you can only store items on your active ship.

Step 4: Once inside the ship’s cargo hold, you might come across items that you’ve acquired during a spaceship shootout. Press the LB shoulder button on your controller to switch to your character’s inventory.

Step 5: In your character’s inventory, you will find a list of items categorized by various sections such as Weapons, Spaceships, Packs, Helmets, Apparel, and Throwables. Locate the item that you wish to transfer to the cargo hold.

Step 6: Highlight the selected item and press the A button on your controller. If the item disappears, it means that it has been successfully transferred to the cargo hold. However, if the item doesn’t transfer, it is likely that your ship’s inventory has reached its maximum capacity.

Step 7: To double-check that the item has been stored in the cargo hold, press the LB button on your controller again. If you have followed the steps correctly, you should find the selected item safely stowed away in your ship’s cargo hold.

And there you have it! You have successfully transferred items to your spaceship’s cargo hold. Now you can easily manage and organize your inventory while exploring the vast universe.

Qhov chaw:

-None-

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments