iOS 17: Yuav ua li cas los tsim kev cai tiv tauj daim ntawv tshaj tawm thiab qhia cov neeg siv NameDrop

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
iOS 17, the latest operating system for iPhones, is set to be released soon, alongside Apple’s new lineup of products. This update introduces several exciting features that allow users to customize their iPhones like never before. One notable feature is the ability to create a unique ‘poster’ for each contact. This customizable image will fill your screen when you’re on a call with that person or when they call you.

To create a contact poster, simply tap on “Contact Photo & Poster” in the contact’s profile. From there, you can choose a background for the poster. The options include using a photo, a color background, a Memoji, or a monogram. You can customize the contact’s name appearance, including the font and color. The background image can also be edited by cropping it, applying filters, or removing the background.

iOS 17 also introduces a new feature called NameDrop, which allows users to quickly share their contact information without manually inputting names and phone numbers. To use NameDrop, users need to hold their iPhones close together, similar to how Apple Pay is used. A popup will appear with the contact information received, offering the option to edit the received contact details.

Updating a contact poster on iOS 17 is as simple as following the initial steps to create it. Just open the Phone app, find the contact you want to edit, and tap on “Contact Poster & Photo” to make the desired updates. Additionally, users can create a contact poster and photo for themselves by accessing their own contact card in the Phone app and tapping on “My Card.”

Please note that contact posters can be shared with others, but users have the option to disable automatic sharing. Unfortunately, NameDrop is currently only available for sharing contacts between compatible Apple devices and is not available for Android users.

