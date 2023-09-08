Lub neej hauv nroog

Yuav ua li cas kom tsis txhob dhau los ua neeg nyob hauv Starfield

Sep 8, 2023
Yuav ua li cas kom tsis txhob dhau los ua neeg nyob hauv Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest RPG, is a massive game filled with quests, alien encounters, and a plethora of items to collect. It’s easy to get carried away and find yourself overburdened with too much junk, making it difficult to move around freely in the game. However, with a few tips and tricks, you can avoid this frustrating situation.

First, focus on leveling up your carrying capacity. Increase stats that allow you to carry more weight without becoming overburdened. This will come in handy throughout your journey and save you time in the long run. Additionally, regularly check your inventory for heavy items that are taking up unnecessary space. Sort your inventory by weight and get rid of any items that are weighing you down.

One common culprit of overencumbrance is ship parts. Although these items are useful for repairing your ship during combat, they weigh 10kg each. Make sure to double-check your inventory and store these bulky items on your ship rather than carrying them around.

When it comes to weapons, choose a few favorites and sell or store the rest. This will help you specialize your skills, carry less ammunition, and avoid managing numerous weapons at once. Store excess items in your ship’s cargo hold to free up space in your inventory. Use the hotkey provided by Bethesda to quickly send resources and valuables to your ship.

Keep an eye out for spacesuits that provide extra storage. These can significantly increase your carrying capacity and help alleviate the burden of excess items. If you have a companion in the game, utilize their inventory space to lighten your load.

Finally, if you find yourself still overburdened, consider using chems or booze to temporarily boost your carrying capacity. These items provide a temporary solution and should be used sparingly.

By following these tips, you can effectively manage your inventory in Starfield and avoid being overencumbered. Enjoy your journey through Bethesda’s vast open-world RPG!

