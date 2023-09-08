Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Google Teases Pixel Saib 2 nrog IP68 Dej thiab Plua Plav Resistance

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Google Teases Pixel Saib 2 nrog IP68 Dej thiab Plua Plav Resistance

Google is generating excitement for its upcoming Pixel Watch 2 by releasing short teaser videos. In a 15-second clip, one notable detail is revealed – the device will feature IP68 dust- and water-resistance. This indicates that the new watch will be more durable than its predecessor.

Last year’s Pixel Watch did not have an IP rating, unlike most smartwatches which typically have an ATM rating. The original Pixel Watch was water-resistant up to 50 meters and could endure rain, shallow pools, and sweat from exercise, according to Google.

In terms of design, the Pixel Watch 2 closely resembles its predecessor, with only minor cosmetic changes to the crown. More information about the device is expected to be unveiled during Google’s Made by Google event on October 4th.

Interestingly, the teaser also reveals that preorders for the Pixel Watch 2 will open on October 4th, indicating that the device will likely be available for purchase in the following month.

With the imminent release of Apple’s new iPhone and Apple Watch, Google is eager to remind consumers that it has its own devices in the pipeline. Rather than holding a separate event, Google has chosen to stoke anticipation through these teaser videos.

The IP68 water and dust resistance rating on the Pixel Watch 2 is a welcome upgrade for those who desire a more durable smartwatch. This may attract consumers who prioritize an active lifestyle or need a watch that can withstand various environmental conditions.

Qhov chaw:
– Cov ntawv nyeem

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

technology

Kingston XS1000 Sab Nraud SSD: Compact, Fast, thiab Reliable Storage Solution

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
technology

Xauv cov khoom plig zoo siab nrog qhov Kev Sib Tw Dawb Hluav Taws Xob Hnub So

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments