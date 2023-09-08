Google Pixel 8 Xov tooj thiab Pixel Saib 2 nthuav tawm hauv Official Teaser Video

Ua ntej ntawm nws qhov kev tshwm sim tshaj tawm thaum Lub Kaum Hli, Google tau muab peb lub ntsej muag ntawm nws cov xov tooj Pixel 8 yav tom ntej thiab qhov kev cia siab heev Pixel Watch 2 hauv cov yeeb yaj kiab yeeb yaj kiab. Cov yeeb yaj kiab yeeb yaj kiab qhia txog lub nraub qaum thiab sab ntawm cov khoom siv, muab qhov pom ntawm tus qauv tsim. Nplooj ntawv tsaws rau qhov tshiab suite ntawm kho vajtse kuj qhia txog dab tsi yuav los.
Raws li Google, lub xov tooj Pixel 8 yuav muaj lub koob yees duab Pixel siab tshaj plaws tsis tau, ua ke nrog Google AI los txhim kho cov neeg siv kev paub. Lub tuam txhab hais txog AI-powered Diam duab kho kom zoo nkauj xws li Khawv koob Eraser rau tshem tawm tom qab clutter thiab Photo Unblur. Cov yam ntxwv no twb muaj nyob rau ntawm cov khoom siv Pixel uas twb muaj lawm, nrog rau Live Translate feature uas sau cov lus sib tham hauv lub sijhawm.
Cov duab leaked qhia tias Google Pixel 8 xov tooj yuav khaws lub cev SIM daim npav qhov, txawm hais tias muaj kev sib tham loj zuj zus ntawm eSIM thev naus laus zis. Lub Pixel 8 Pro yuav zoo li muaj xim xiav, grey, cream, thiab xim dub xaiv, thaum lub hauv paus Pixel 8 tau pom nrog lub paj liab-dub kub tiav.
Yav dhau los, Google's Pixel xov tooj tau raug qhuas rau lawv lub koob yees duab muaj zog, roj teeb lub neej ntev, thiab kev ua haujlwm tag nrho. Lub Pixel Watch, txawm li cas los xij, tau qee qhov tuav rov qab los ntawm cov roj teeb tsis zoo.
Cov lus tshaj tawm ntawm Google Pixel 8 xov tooj los ntawm kev xau thiab kev cia siab nyob ib puag ncig iPhone 15 yuav tshwm sim tom ntej thiab Samsung Galaxy S23 series tso tawm. Qhov kev tshaj tawm xov xwm ntawm Google Pixel 8 xov tooj tau teeb tsa los ua ib lub xov tooj loj kawg tshaj tawm hauv Australia rau xyoo no.
Source: GadgetGuy (tsis muaj URL muab)