Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Coming to India: Launch Date and Expected Specs

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Coming to India: Launch Date and Expected Specs

Google has announced that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will soon be available in India. The company recently released a teaser showcasing the Pixel 8 smartphone in a Pink color option, hinting at the various color choices available.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be officially launched on October 4. Pre-orders for the phones will begin on October 5. As with previous years, the smartphones will be sold through Flipkart.

In addition to the smartphones, Google also teased the release of the Google Pixel Watch 2. The teaser also showcased a pair of earbuds resembling the Google Pixel Buds Pro. There is speculation that the company may introduce an updated version of its earphones or launch new color variants that match the Pixel smartphones.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 8 will be available in four color options: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will be offered in three colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint. A leaked image of the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain color was found on the Play Store listing.

As for the specifications, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Tensor G3 processor. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to include the Night Sight video feature, further enhancing its camera capabilities.

Overall, the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India brings excitement for smartphone enthusiasts who are eager to experience the latest offerings from Google.

Qhov chaw:
– Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launching in India on 4 October, pre-orders from 5 October: Flipkart – 91mobiles.com
– Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked in Porcelain Colour: Report – Gadgets 360

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub tuam txhab Gaming Roblox nthuav dav rau PlayStation thiab Meta's Quest Devices

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Google Maps hloov tshiab tso cai rau cov neeg siv los kho qhov chaw khaws tseg nrog Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

iPhone 14 Muaj nyob rau ntawm luv nqi ntawm Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Muag

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments