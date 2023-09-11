Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus Cov neeg siv tam sim no tuaj yeem tswj hwm Google One Perk

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus Cov neeg siv tam sim no tuaj yeem tswj hwm Google One Perk

Google Fi is making changes to how Google One subscriptions are managed for its Unlimited Plus plan subscribers. The carrier will now allow subscribers to directly manage their Google One subscription from the Fi account page and mobile apps. This more integrated experience will start rolling out on September 25th.

Previously, any upgrades to Google One subscriptions were billed independently of the wireless service. However, starting with the next Fi billing statement after September 25th, any upgrades to the Google One subscription beyond the included 100GB will be billed to the Fi account.

It is important to note that subscribers may receive a misleading notification that says their Google One subscription has been canceled. However, this is simply an automated system message that can be ignored. The Google One subscription will automatically resume through Fi without any loss of storage or interruption.

Subscribers and plan members who leave Google Fi will have a 7-day grace period during which they can resubscribe to Google One without any loss of service. It is also worth noting that there are no changes to the 100GB of Google One storage included in Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan.

These changes aim to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus subscribers. By allowing them to manage their Google One subscription directly from the Fi account page, it simplifies the billing process and ensures uninterrupted access to cloud storage.

Qhov chaw:
– [Source Article Title Here] (URL)
– Definitions of terms used in the article:
– Google One: Google’s storage subscription service that provides additional cloud storage for Google products.
– Google Fi: Google’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers wireless phone plans.

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Nyiv los tsim Methane-Fueled Rocket Cav rau 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Qhov Discover Samsung muag: Tau txais Samsung SmartThings Chaw Nres Tsheb tsuas yog $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Art of Decluttering: Cia Mus Ntawm Qhov Tshaj

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments