Google Chrome kom tau txais qhov zoo nkauj tshiab thiab zoo siab nta

Google has announced that it will be unveiling a new look and exciting features for its Google Chrome web browser. This update is timed perfectly as Chrome is about to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The upcoming appearance of Chrome will be based on the Material You design, which Android smartphone users have been enjoying for the past few years. With a focus on legibility, Google has refreshed Chrome’s icons. New themes and colors have been added to help users differentiate between different profiles, such as work and personal accounts.

In addition to the visual changes, the settings menu will also be updated to provide users with more options for easy access features. Faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager will be available through the Chrome menu.

Not only will the Chrome browser itself receive an update, but the Chrome Web Store will also undergo a visual overhaul with the Material You Design. This design language, introduced with Android 12, enhances the user interface with more colors, a simple UI, and the ability to customize colors of the individual elements.

To improve the browsing experience, the Chrome Web Store will introduce new extension categories and personalized recommendations, taking inspiration from Google Play. Additionally, Google is expanding its Safety Check to include extensions, allowing users to identify any unpublished extensions that violate Google’s Terms of Service.

Google aims to enhance its generative AI features, particularly with its search tool, Bard. This generative AI power will provide users with query summaries, similar to a feature available on Microsoft Edge.

In terms of security, Google Chrome is improving its protection against malware and phishing threats with real-time checks against Google’s known-bad sites through Google Safe Browsing. This upgrade is expected to bring a 25% improvement in protection.

Lastly, Google is set to launch its new Pixel 8 phones this month, adding to the company’s growing lineup of devices.

These updates and improvements demonstrate Google’s commitment to providing users with a visually appealing, personalized, and secure browsing experience.

Qhov chaw:

– Google Blog: Chrome Gets a Fresh Look

– Material You Design: Android 12’s New Design Language