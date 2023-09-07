Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

GHX Credentialing Service Packages Simplify Healthcare Industry Credentialing

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
GHX Credentialing Service Packages Simplify Healthcare Industry Credentialing

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) has announced the introduction of GHX Credentialing Service Packages, aimed at streamlining the credentialing process for healthcare industry representatives (HCIRs). The service offers three tiered plans – Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – to cater to the diverse needs of vendors and their representatives. This move highlights GHX’s commitment to simplifying and optimizing the credentialing experience for healthcare suppliers and providers.

The Gold package offers simplified check-in through the GHX Vendormate mobile app and digital badging, with credential processing within two business days at no additional cost. Additional online training courses are available for purchase through 360training.

The Platinum package provides faster credentialing processing within one business day, along with access to two designated online training courses through 360training.

The Diamond package expedites the credentialing process within an estimated three-hour turnaround. It grants access to 13 online training courses through 360training and features exclusive access to a GHX Customer Care preferred line. This plan is particularly beneficial for representatives managing compliance gaps due to new or expiring credentials, as it provides quick updates and renewals and streamlines requirements across multiple health systems or territories.

GHX Credentialing Service Packages aim to streamline and accelerate credentialing processes, assisting vendor organizations and HCIRs in meeting rigorous compliance standards. These plans offer flexible features and pricing options to meet the unique needs of each vendor.

With flu season approaching, GHX’s new service offerings help HCIRs simplify the process of submitting current influenza vaccination records and managing compliance gaps. By offering a range of credentialing solutions, GHX ensures an efficient and user-friendly experience for vendor organizations and representatives.

To learn more about the GHX Credentialing Service Packages, visit the GHX website.

Kev txhais kom meej:
– GHX: Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC, is a company that helps healthcare organizations automate key business processes to achieve greater outcomes and reduce wasteful healthcare spend.

Qhov chaw:
– GHX website
- PRNewswire

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub tuam txhab Gaming Roblox nthuav dav rau PlayStation thiab Meta's Quest Devices

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Google Maps hloov tshiab tso cai rau cov neeg siv los kho qhov chaw khaws tseg nrog Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Teb chaws Europe 5G kiv puag ncig: Unleashing lub peev xwm ntawm Mobile Augmented Reality

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

iPhone 14 Muaj nyob rau ntawm luv nqi ntawm Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Muag

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments