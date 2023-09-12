Txhim kho koj lub tsheb nrog 10-Inch Rearview Mirror-Mounted Touchscreen thiab Dual Cameras

Yog tias koj muaj lub tsheb qub, tej zaum koj yuav ploj mus ntawm qee cov thev naus laus zis tshiab xws li dashcams built-in thiab lub koob yees duab thaub qab. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj kev daws teeb meem uas tso cai rau koj txaus siab rau cov yam ntxwv ntawm txhua lub tsheb, txawm tias vintage qauv, thiab ntawm tus nqi pheej yig.
Rau tsuas yog $ 96, StackSocial tab tom muab kev cog lus ntawm 10-nti rearview daim iav-mounted touchscreen nrog lub nrawm thiab cov khoom siv lub koob yees duab thaub qab. Feem ntau tus nqi ntawm $ 120, cov khoom siv no muab kev pom zoo thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm txoj kev.
Txhawm rau txhim kho lub dashcam, koj yuav mount lub 10-nti npo rau koj daim iav rearview uas twb muaj lawm siv roj hmab mounts thiab pluaj. Lub dashcam yog tsim rau hauv qab ntawm lub vijtsam. Tom ntej no, koj yuav ntsaws qhov screen rau hauv koj lub tsheb lub teeb chaw nres nkoj rau lub zog. Thaum kawg, mount lub koob yees duab thaub qab ntawm koj lub tsheb sab nrauv thiab txuas nws txoj hlua mus rau qhov screen.
Ib qho zoo ntawm cov khoom siv no yog tias koj tuaj yeem saib cov duab nyob ntawm 10-nti screen. Koj kuj muaj kev xaiv los saib lub koob yees duab thaub qab ib leeg lossis ob lub koob yees duab ib txhij. Qhov no ua kom pom kev pom thaum tsav tsheb thiab thaum taug kev mus rau hauv qhov chaw nres tsheb.
Muaj ob lub koob yees duab tuaj yeem yog qhov tseem ceeb thaum muaj xwm txheej, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog rau kev tuav pov hwm lub hom phiaj. Cov khoom siv suav nrog G sensor uas tuaj yeem kuaj pom kev sib tsoo thiab txuag cov duab video rau SD daim npav (tsis suav nrog). Ob lub koob yees duab muaj lub kaum ntse ntse, 4K kaw, thiab lub peev xwm pom kev hmo ntuj kom pom tseeb cov duab ntawm daim ntawv tso cai thiab xwm txheej.
Tsis tas li ntawd, cov khoom siv no muaj kev tswj hwm lub suab siab, tso cai rau koj thaij duab, pib thiab nres kaw, hloov lub koob yees duab, lossis tig lub vijtsam tawm ntawm tes dawb.
Txhim kho koj lub tsheb thev naus laus zis nrog 10-nti rearview iav-mounted touchscreen thiab dual lub koob yees duab ntawm tus nqi luv nqi.